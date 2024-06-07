Spuds triggered a biosecurity infringement on trip home to Launceston

Australia has some of the strictest bio-security laws in the world, as one unlucky Tasmanian recently found out, returning to Launceston from Melbourne and carrying a potato-growing kit purchased from Aldi.
Retiree Susan Ross pleaded guilty to two infringements: failure to comply with permit conditions and failure to comply with general biosecurity duty.
On August 14, 2023, Ross arrived at Launceston airport from Melbourne, followed by a customs detector dog.
A biosecurity officer questioned Ross, asked if she was carrying any food, and then ordered an inspection of her luggage.
The accused told the officer she planned to plant the potatoes in her garden, and she didn't think she needed to declare them.
Due to not being able to provide the necessary paperwork for the potato kit, Ross was issued with an infringement notice and fined $195.
Ross elected to dispute the case in court instead.
In Launceston Magistrates Court, Ross said:
"At the time, I didn't explain why I didn't declare them", and "I was undertaking chemotherapy for cancer".
Magistrate Sharon Cure heard Ross' claim that she was suffering from a "foggy brain" at the time and that "it was a complete oversight" on her behalf.
Additionally, the court heard there was no biosecurity warning on the potato-growing kit box.
"Biosecurity laws are taken very seriously in this state and this country," Ms Cure said.
"I understand why sometimes people choose to come to court and I realise you had some unfortunate side effects from chemotherapy, and you've had some health challenges."
Ms Cure mentioned that Ross had no prior convictions and that Ross was "reckless at best".
"You have put mitigating material before me, and I can understand why you would challenge this infringement," she said.
"Who'd have thought a bag of potatoes could be so costly of everybody's time?
"While there is no Aldi in Launceston, you could have gone to Bunnings and purchased seed potatoes instead."
In concluding the case against Ross, Ms Cure said there would be no conviction recorded, Ross' court costs would be waived, and only the fine of $195 would be reimposed.
