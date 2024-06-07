Urine-throwing arsonist pleads guilty to setting caravan park fire

A man accused of attempting to set a Prospect petrol station on fire last year has pleaded guilty to a separate incident of arson two years earlier in Hobart, but is still to enter a plea on the Launceston incident.
Erich Leonard Ungerhofer admitted to setting a fire at the Mornington Discovery Park in Hobart on May 20, 2021.
He was out on bail on that incident when police will allege he attempted to set fire to a Launceston petrol station last year.
Police were called to the Ampol Service Station on Westbury Road, Prospect at 11.30pm on November 29 last year, where they found a man standing on the building's roof.
Police described him as being "in a distressed state" and wielding a knife.
He threatened to set the petrol station on fire, according to the police statement.
He was eventually taken into custody without injury, and charged with attempted arson and breach of bail offences.
In the Supreme Court in Hobart on Friday, Mr Ungerhofer pleaded guilty to the Hobart charge, but his lawyer told the court that he was not yet ready to enter a plea on the later Launceston charge.
The lawyer said she had yet to receive key evidence from the prosecution, including audio of interviews, and was still awaiting community service reports on Mr Ungerhofer.
Acting Justice Brian Martin adjourned the case until Thursday, June 13.
Mr Ungerhofer, who has distinctive face tattoos and a history of rioting and rampage while behind bars, has previously thrown urine and near-boiling water at other prison inmates at Risdon Prison.
He was also found to have helped to cause over $100,000 in damages to the prison during a rampage.
