The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Court

Urine-throwing arsonist pleads guilty to setting caravan park fire

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 7 2024 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erich Leonard Ungerhofer faced two arson-related charges in the Hobart Supreme Court. Source: Facebook
Erich Leonard Ungerhofer faced two arson-related charges in the Hobart Supreme Court. Source: Facebook

A man accused of attempting to set a Prospect petrol station on fire last year has pleaded guilty to a separate incident of arson two years earlier in Hobart, but is still to enter a plea on the Launceston incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.