Wrecking ball swinging towards historic James Nelson factory

IT IS not a council by-law that would save an unlisted building from being demolished (The Examiner, May 28).
In the case of the James Nelson factory, it is our inadequate and flawed new planning scheme where legislation makes transfer of heritage listings optional in the transition to the scheme.
There simply is no protection for any unlisted built heritage or historic archaeological resources.
Many a building that is not of colonial 'fancy' and not listed is highly vulnerable: a circumstance being promoted by some real estate agents as a selling point.
Had the council refused the demolition application it would have been straight to appeal and the council would have lost - no question of it.
With the James Nelson building all that can happen is the developer kindly chooses to listen to the 78 representors and the National Trust of Australia regarding this Modern Movement industrial complex.
This is something that almost happened in 2017 with the Hatton & Laws facade (corner of Brisbane & Charles streets).
It was not listed when Michael Hill jewellers applied to remove and refit the shop facade. The council had no way of refusing other than asking for consideration of what representors were saying.
The request could have been ignored, but it wasn't and so we still have that special bit of Launceston. As was said by councillor (now Deputy Mayor) McKenzie at the time "we dodged a bullet with that one".
With the James Nelson it seems that the wrecking ball will hit this piece of Launceston heritage.
Victoria Wilkinson, Grindelwald
"BE CAREFUL what you wish for" may be sage advice for any proposal to arm security people at licenced premises or shopping centres based on the pretence of public safety.
Poorly trained personnel without the aptitude for trying and confronting circumstances will almost certainly have a deleterious effect upon public confidence and conducive collaboration amongst members of any civilised society.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
UNFORTUNATELY, John Cheek's letter (The Examiner, June 7) doesn't represent the true state of Tasmanian forestry.
It's important to remember that more than 50 per cent of Tasmania's forests are permanently protected in parks and reserves.
Of the small portion of forests available to our sustainable forestry industry, the vast majority of timber produced in Tasmania is through managed regrowth forests. That is, forests which have been harvested in the past - potentially many times over.
Our plantation estates also play a significant role in meeting our demand for timber and wood products. Tasmania already has a large and growing private plantation estate. There is increasing demand, and we are planting more, but it takes time for the trees to grow.
The reality is our insatiable demand for wood products is not going to end anytime soon. Tasmania has one of the most regulated and sustainable forestry industries in the world. If we end managed regrowth native forestry in Tasmania, the demand will still be there, but the timber will have to come from other jurisdictions with less oversight.
Forestry has a great future in Tasmania and, as we grow, our industry will be there to build our homes, to employ our young people and to ensure we meet our lofty climate change ambitions.
Nick Steel, Tasmanian Forest Products Association
