A fully Tasmanian production of fully Tasmanian songs arrives

For the first time, the ThylaSing is heading North.
No, it's not the extinct Tasmanian Tiger - though the name is close - ThylaSing is an award-winning vocal ensemble. And they're bringing their new show to Launceston.
The Hobart-based group, which performs contemporary arrangements, will perform Afterlife at St Ailbe's hall on June 8 for its debut northern outing.
"This is something that we're really thrilled about because it's been a long time in the making," said Aaron Powell, ThyslaSing's founder and musical director.
"With this song cycle, which is entirely Tasmanian with its writing and music and performers, we thought this was the perfect vehicle for that."
ThylaSing was founded in 2017 and has had a series of successes: in 2022, it won second place in the open division of the Australian A Cappella Awards, as well as a special award for Best Jazz Song.
Their new song cycle, Afterlife, which is written by Tasmanian composer Nic Courto, revolves around death - though it's not a macabre show, according to Powell: it's "more about the end of life; its humour and its love".
"It's almost as much about lovers as it is about death," he said.
"It gives voice to the dying, the dead, the grieving and the relieved, the coroners and the taxidermists and all those who struggle to let go of what is gone."
Afterlife premiered in Hobart last June as part of Festival of Voices, to exceptional reviews, with Courto winning the event's Best Original Composition for one of the pieces from Afterlife.
The show has a mix of styles, from completely acapella ballads to rocky tunes accompanied by guitar solos and whole group numbers.
ThylaSing's new song cycle, Afterlife, will show in Launceston tonight, Saturday, June 8, from 6.00pm at St Ailbe's Hall. Tickets are available at the ThylaSing website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.