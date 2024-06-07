The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

A fully Tasmanian production of fully Tasmanian songs arrives

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ThylaSing performing 'Afterlife', their new show comning to Launceston this weekend, in St David's Cathedral. Picture by Alistair Bett
ThylaSing performing 'Afterlife', their new show comning to Launceston this weekend, in St David's Cathedral. Picture by Alistair Bett

For the first time, the ThylaSing is heading North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.