Archibald win announced today as Tasmanian finalist at 'peak of happiness'

A Tasmanian Archibald Prize finalist has described getting her entry into the prestigious art competition as the "peak of her happiness".
The winner of the national portraiture painting Archibald Prize is announced today, and is awarded for the best portrait of a person distinguished in art, letters, science or politics.
The Tasmanian artist Laura E. Kennedy is currently in Sydney at to find out who has won the $100,000 award.
She is one of 57 Archibald Prize finalists, and chose to paint two miniature portraits of her self.
The artist, who usually paints birds, recently exhibited at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) in Launceston, as part of the exhibition Strange Nature.
Her Archibald entry Fluroscuroreduo (diptych after Natasha Bieniek) is inspired by a former Archibald entry Fluoroscuro by Australian artist Natasha Bieniek.
"I entered the Archibald a few years ago but I was a bit more strategic this time," Kennedy said.
"Natasha is known for her miniatures, she is basically the only artist that gets miniatures received, and she has been a finalist before. I thought I could redo her entry, and do two."
Kennedy said self-portraits are often entered into the competition every year.
"But they usually don't win. I just really wanted to get in," Kennedy said.
Being announced as the overall winner is not a major concern for Kennedy, who said she had already reached the peak of her happiness by becoming an Archibald finalist.
"I feel that if I were to win before Natasha, she having been in the competition ten times, there would be an uproar. Mainly from me," she said.
In 2020 the QVMAG held the Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize exhibition.
The exhibition described the Archibald Prize as a who's who of Australian culture, featuring politicians, cultural icons, sporting heroes, celebrities and artists.
It said the prize reveals fascinating stories behind the faces.
"It uncovers changes in society in engaging ways, enabling people to experience how artistic styles and approaches to portraiture have changed over a century."
The winner is announced at noon on June 7.
