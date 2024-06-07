The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A remarkable life: Launceston singer shines for late Amy Sherwin

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
June 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classical singer Isobele Latimer performing at the Theatre Royal in Hobart for the Amy Sherwin Fund launch. Picture supplied
Classical singer Isobele Latimer performing at the Theatre Royal in Hobart for the Amy Sherwin Fund launch. Picture supplied

Classical singer Isobele Latimer hasn't performed for the media in eight years but she recently took centre stage at Hobart Theatre Royal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.