A remarkable life: Launceston singer shines for late Amy Sherwin

Classical singer Isobele Latimer hasn't performed for the media in eight years but she recently took centre stage at Hobart Theatre Royal.
A launch was held for the Amy Sherwin fund on May 29, to raise money towards the installation of a marble statue to commemorate the late 18th century Soprano singer.
Ms Latimer said the late singer was a world-class opera singer, known as the Tasmanian Nightingale.
"I've been a classical singer since I was eight, Amy Sherwin was always an inspiration for me," Ms Latimer said.
"She grew up really close to where I did, down in Hounville."
Campaign leader Bob Brown said there was only one other statue in the state of a woman, and there was minimal statues of people from performing arts.
"It's a big deal, not only because she was an opera singer, but because she was a woman," Ms Latimer said.
"It's really exciting."
Ms Latimer said the performance, and being back in the Theatre Royal, was "really wonderful".
"I've haven't performed there for a really long time - it was nice to be back," she said.
"I've only just got back into singing recently, so this opportunity came at a special time."
Ms Latimer said she worked with her accompanist on the night, Jennifer Martin, for many years before she took a break from singing.
"Having her on stage really helped me with any nerves," she said.
Ms Latimer sang La Boheme which was a favourite of Ms Sherwin's.
The Examiner reported on Ms Sherwin's return to Tasmania in 1887 after nine years of performing abroad, describing the crowd as "ecstatic".
Welcomed by a crowd of about 4000 people, the much loved singer made her way down Hobart's Liverpool Street in a horse-drawn carriage.
The mayor made the following speech at the Town Hall.
Ms Sherwin retired from performing in 1908.
The Amy Sherwin Fund aims to raise $250,000 to install the statue of Amy Sherwin.
Melbourne sculptor Peter Schipperheyn had been commissioned for the job.
