George Town Council signs new waterway restoration agreement

A Northern Tasmanian council has renewed an agreement to help restore and enhance its local waterways.
The George Town Council voted to extend its partnership with the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers (TEER) Program until June 2028 at its last meeting.
The end of the new deal will see the local government reach two decades of collaboration with TEER, having joined when it was formed in 2008.
The program involves the council and 11 other organisations working with the Northern Tasmanian Natural Resource and Management Association (NRM North).
Groups such as the Department of Health, the Hydro-Electric Corporation and Tasmanian Irrigation have signed on to improve understanding of the issues facing kanamaluka.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said the subject was of high visibility, having been "a core pillar" of the last two state elections.
"Having an informed, data-driven and scientific perspective on the relative health as well as the effect that many of these high-capital projects that are specifically aimed at trying to fix the health of the estuary, I think having that data is absolutely fundamental," he said.
"We have a real interest in making sure that there is progress in this area and for that matter, I summarily commend participation and support the motion."
Councillor Jason Orr echoed a similar sentiment, adding that the many locals who used the estuary stood to benefit from the program's involvement.
"That outflow goes out to the Bass Strait and it could affect our coastal communities as well," he said.
"So I think it's an important program that we've been involved in."
Members of the TEER committee are required to make annual cash payments to the cause, with the George Town Council set to provide $14,125.79 for the 2024-2025 financial year.
That figure will rise over subsequent years to an estimated $15,211.93 by 2028.
But with host collaborator NRM North contributing $50,000 annually, deputy mayor Greg Dawson believed renewing the agreement was worthwhile.
"It's a small contribution compared to what the other entities contribute," he said.
"So I think it's a good, responsible action from George Town Council."
The local government was unanimous in supporting the recommendation with the exception of councillor Heather Barwick, who opposed the length of the agreement.
The long-standing councillor wanted to reduce the deal from four years to two so it wouldn't extend past the current council's term.
"Why are we looking at a four-year term right through, setting up another council that may come on board?" she asked.
General manager Shane Power said it wasn't unusual for the council to enter multi-year agreements with various bodies or contractors.
"It was the decision of this council to commit to waste services for an eight to 10 year period. We have other examples of very similar scenarios." he said.
"It will be the purvey of future councils to honour or not."
