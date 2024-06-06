Police charge two, including gang member, over significant firearms offences

Tasmania Police have charged two men, including an outlaw motorcycle gang member, with significant firearms and other offences following a targeted operation in the south of the state.
Officers from the Bridgewater criminal investigation branch, southern drugs and firearms unit and other specialised police resources executed several search warrants in Bridgewater this week.
"This resulted in the seizure of multiple firearm parts, homemade firearms, ammunition, and a significant quantity of stolen property," Detective Acting Sergeant Sam Storer said.
Police charged the men with multiple drug, property and firearm offences, including recklessly discharging a firearm.
"Illegal firearm parts and homemade firearms pose a significant risk not only to those who choose to use them but also to the wider community," Sergeant Storer said.
"Tasmania Police will continue to target members of outlaw motorcycle gangs to disrupt their activities, because of the threat this poses to community safety.
"We will also continue to target and hold accountable those involved in the illicit firearm and drug trade."
Police are urging anyone with information about illegal firearms or illicit drug activity to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au.
