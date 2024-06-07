Hawks v Giants in Launnie

It's The Examiner's sports journalist Brian Allen here and you're reading our FootyHQ email.
More than 15,000 spectators watched the most recent AFL game at UTAS Stadium which was between Hawthorn and St Kilda.
Could we see more this weekend?
Hawthorn host Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium on Saturday at 1.45pm in their second clash at the venue this year.
While there are State League games down South, there are no NTFA matches this weekend due to the long weekend.
The opportunity is there for a big attendance.
The Giants may not boast a large nation-wide fan base but they have a host of AFL A-graders that will likely draw a crowd.
The 2023 All-Australian captain Toby Greene, Sam Taylor, Jesse Hogan, Lachie Whitfield and Callan Ward are among those.
There's no doubt the Hawks' Launceston supporters will be there in force again.
Hawthorn have also been flying, winning their past two games.
