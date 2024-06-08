SES stations at Campbell Town with driver reviver station for long weekend

Volunteers from the Tasmanian State Emergency Service will be stationed at Campbell Town Recreation Grounds on June 10 to ensure drivers make it safely to their destinations after the long weekend.
The SES will again have a driver reviver station set up in Campbell Town on Monday, with all motorists urged to pull in and take a break
"Our dedicated volunteers will be out there supporting the community, and I encourage everyone to pull in, take advantage of a free cup of coffee, and say hello to the devoted men and women who are there to encourage everyone to be safe on our roads," said Mick Lowe, the SES' executive director.
The campaign is part of the SES' commitment to quelling tired driving, which Mr Lowe said is dangerous and puts people at risk of crashing and being killed or seriously injured on the roads.
"In a two-second concentration lapse, a life-changing crash can happen," he said.
"We would much rather serve you a cuppa and have a chat than be called to assist you in the event of a crash.
"Do the right thing if you are feeling tired. The message is simple - stop, revive, survive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.