Defence seeks to cast doubt on home invasion before alleged murder

A disparity between eyewitness accounts and evidence recorded by police officers has emerged in the trial of Kerry Lee Whiting.
Whiting's ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris said her teenage daughter disturbed a male intruder - said to be Whiting - in their home about a week before she and Adrian Paul Mayne were allegedly attacked in 2021.
Whiting, 45, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Mayne, and attempting to murder Ms Harris at their Ravenswood home on November 25, 2021.
A Supreme Court jury heard on Thursday, June 6 Ms Harris left her daughter home alone on November 19 that year.
When she returned about 1.30am, the teenager said she had seen Whiting in the house.
"She ran out to the car and told me [Whiting] had been there," Ms Harris said.
"He was in the laundry standing on the washing machine putting the blind back up.
"He told [the daughter] to 'go back to bed, don't worry about it'."
This was repeated in a statutory declaration later submitted by Ms Harris.
The jury heard the washing machine was located near the laundry room window, and Ms Harris said nothing else in the house was out of place or damaged.
The jury also heard the intruder left footprints on the top of the washing machine - which was repeated by Ms Harris' son in his testimony.
While cross examining Ms Harris, defence lawyer Greg Richardson questioned the veracity of the teenager's story particularly as she told police the man "possibly could have been her father", but did not give his name.
"Did you tell her 'that's not what you told me'?" Mr Richardson asked.
Ms Harris said she told police officers the description of the man in the house, as given by her daughter, "could match" Whiting, and her daughter was certain in her initial identification.
She also told Mr Richardson there were at least two occasions where she suspected someone had illegally entered the home.
"I didn't know, it seemed like things were in different places," Ms Harris said.
There was also the matter of the footprints on the washing machine, which were not recorded by the police officers who interviewed Ms Harris after the alleged intrusion.
The jury heard from Constable Maddison Killer, who was one of two officers who visited the house on November 16, 2023.
Constable Killer told Crown prosecutor Madeleine Figg she was given a description that could match Whiting, and Ms Harris declined a full search of the house.
Constable Killer said she did not inspect the laundry room, however, her partner did.
Under cross examination by defence lawyer Greg Melick, Constable Killer said the other constable did not report anything out of place in the room.
At the prompting of Mr Melick, she said this would have included footprints on top of the washing machine.
Constable Killer said this was something she "would expect" the other constable to mention if he saw them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.