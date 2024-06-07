GWS veteran keen on Devils coaching role, tips big things for Leake

It has been three years since Greater Western Sydney were in Launceston, but for Nick Haynes there could be many more trips to come.
The 32-year-old from Frankston is entering the back-end of his 208-game, 13-goal career with the Giants and has already began thinking about life after taking intercept marks for two hours.
Already a mentor for the Giants' back-line and squad overall, Haynes said coaching could very well be the next stage of his football career when speaking with The Examiner.
Moreover, Haynes said an opportunity to be a part of the Tasmania Devils set-up would be an attractive one.
"I'll be retired by then, but I was actually thinking the other day that I'd love to be a part of it," Haynes said.
One of five inaugural Giants still at the club, the seventh pick in the 2011 AFL draft has lived through building a club from the ground up and believes he could provide valuable experience as a result.
"It's something that I've been a part of, being a part of a new team, and that would excite me being at a new club and teaching young players and setting the foundations early."
Born and raised in the south-eastern Melbourne suburb of Frankston, Haynes was one of many fresh-faced teenagers to arrive in the western suburbs of Sydney that - much like the club they were joining - had plenty of maturing to do.
And while success was never going to be a given in the early years, 13 years later the former electrician has been a part of six finals campaigns and played in the 2019 grand final.
GWS' AFL experience has been a direct contrast to Gold Coast, who joined the league a year earlier and are still yet to reach finals for the first time.
Haynes said recruitment and employment has been at the heart of all the Giants' success to date.
"I was a young lad and came up with a lot of other young players and I think the employment aspect of the Giants did a fantastic job," he said.
"Firstly, with Kevin Sheedy and (Mark) 'Choco' Williams, two really experienced, hard-nosed coaches and then also recruiting some older players, players like Chad Cornes, James McDonald, Luke Power, guys that have played in premierships and guys that have been around for 15 years.
"That was so important in setting the culture at the club, because if we didn't have those boys then who knows what direction we would have gone on and a lot of us looked up to them and they set the standard.
"Who you employ at the club is a massive part of the culture and then along with a few mature-age players in Tom Scully, Rhys Palmer, Callan Ward and Phil Davis, I think they nailed who they got at the football club and that allowed our young players to flourish in that environment and improve each year."
Haynes explained that the flow-on effect when employing high-quality people at all levels and in every department is that it creates one big personality at the football club and brings with it a positive culture.
He added that the Devils will do well to take both the successes and the failures from both the Giants and the Suns when creating their own identity.
That said, Haynes believed Tasmania was more than ready to have its own AFL team.
"They'll have no trouble at all. They love their footy down in Tassie and they get big crowds, even when watching non-Tasmanian teams.
"Once the Tassie Devils come in, the whole state will jump on board."
While it has been a while since Haynes last stepped foot on UTAS Stadium's pristine surface, Launceston has come to him in the form of 2023 draft first-round pick James Leake.
The St Patrick's College student and Launceston Football Club product has had a frustrating time in AFL so far, picking up multiple injuries that have prevented him from pushing for his senior debut.
But Haynes is far from concerned, in fact the son of a family of firefighters has tipped big things for Leake.
"He's a great young kid and unfortunately he's had a few injuries that just keep popping up and not through lack of effort I'll tell you that.
"He's a hard working kid and he's a great kid, very mature for his age and I see him as a future leader of this football club.
"Fingers crossed he can get his body right because he's got a mature head on his shoulders and they must've got them raised right down in Tassie because he's a great kid and he's well respected already at the club."
Hawthorn present a strong challenge for a GWS side fresh off the bye, and with their form added to their strong history of success in Launceston, Haynes is under no illusion about what faces them.
Pointing to the Hawks' league-leading ability to score from set-shots, Haynes said the key for the Giants would be to limit ball movement out of the midfield.
As for playing the ground, the former Dandenong Stingray said the visitors were perhaps the best-equipped team in the competition when it came to taking down fortresses.
"We are probably one of the most travelling teams in the comp over the last 10 years.
"We do have a pretty good record at some grounds that some other teams don't so there might be a slight advantage."
Saturday's contest begins at 1.45pm.
