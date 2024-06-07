Launceston sisters pushing each other towards state selection

Georgia Hill's return to football has gone about as well as she could ask for.
A hot start with club team Launceston, NTFA women's representative selection where she was named in the best against the NWFL, and she was picked for the Tasmanian initial state squad.
But best of all, her younger sister Kelsie has matched all those achievements while playing in the same team.
Growing up at Evandale Football Club, the siblings played together for the Eagles and later the Blues where they won premierships and earned rep team honours together.
"It's been a very, very special experience and it makes it all better to have Kelsie there playing alongside with me," Georgia said.
"She definitely motivates me, she runs past me and she goes, 'come on G, get to the contests.
"There's no competition between us as sisters, it's purely just getting around each other and we bounce off each other."
Now 25 and 21 years old respectively, the dynamic duo have set their sights on a surprise goal.
As two of the dozen Northern players selected for the initial Tasmanian state squad, the sisters might do what they haven't before, representing the map on the same field.
"It'd be unreal we're both not expecting it at all, but hopefully we can both have a good game this weekend and then that might be an opportunity for us," Georgia said.
"If that opportunity arises, then that's probably the best achievement that the both of us would have had together so far.
"It'd be a memory that we'd hang on to forever."
Georgia and Kelsie have the chance to further their selection cases to the selection board on Monday, when they line up for the NTFA's second Women's All-Stars Series contest.
Played at North Hobart Oval against the SFL, the Evandale juniors will be hopeful to continue their form from the loss against the NWFL that saw them stand out.
But the more experienced Hill said whether she gets picked or not, it has been terrific to see the improvement in women's football since she left.
The rise in standard has been felt at the Blues too.
Once an aspiring teenager coming through the ranks, Hill now plays a senior role despite being in her mid-20s, with coach Ivo Agostini fielding plenty of up-and-comers.
It has been a shift in play-style which she has enjoyed.
"It's a different group of girls and much younger, every year they get younger, I swear," she said.
"I definitely like to go out on the field and be a bit of a leader with the experience that I've had and guide the girls in the right direction. As I've got a little bit of a footy brain having that experience and whatnot.
"I play the game a lot differently to what I used to, I still like to have a crack, but I definitely like to go out into the game and lead by example."
Monday's game between the NTFA and the SFL begins at 1pm, with the under-20s side beginning at 11am.
