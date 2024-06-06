Two injured in serious Midland Highway crash, police investigating

Tasmania Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash at Bagdad on Thursday, in which two people were taken to hospital - one in a critical condition.
Police and emergency services attended the scene of the crash between a truck and a sedan near 1853 Midland Highway about 1.30pm on Thursday, June 6,
As a result of the crash, a 60-year-old man from NSW was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital and remains in a critical condition. A 63-year-old woman, also from NSW, was assessed for minor injuries.
Traffic on the Midland Highway between Pontville and Kempton was impacted for approximately three hours, with the blocked from both directions, and diversions in place while police and emergency services managed the scene.
Police crash investigators and forensic officers conducted an examination of the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Tasmania Police inspector Marco Ghedini said police aren't ruling out any particular cause, though they believe neither speed nor alcohol were involved.
"One serious crash is one too many," inpsector Ghedini said.
"We urge drivers to remain vigilant, exercise care, and remain alert at all times."
