The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Two injured in serious Midland Highway crash, police investigating

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 7 2024 - 8:54am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Bagdad. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Bagdad. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash at Bagdad on Thursday, in which two people were taken to hospital - one in a critical condition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.