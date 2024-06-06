The Examiner
Call-out for information after abuse alleged at George Town primary school

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
June 7 2024 - 5:00am
Reporter Isabel Bird has told the important story of a former student of a Northern Tasmanian Catholic primary school who is attempting to seek justice for alleged child sexual abuse perpetrated against them in the late 1970s.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

