Call-out for information after abuse alleged at George Town primary school

Reporter Isabel Bird has told the important story of a former student of a Northern Tasmanian Catholic primary school who is attempting to seek justice for alleged child sexual abuse perpetrated against them in the late 1970s.
The person's lawyer has asked anyone in the George Town community or elsewhere to come forward with any information in relation to the Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Primary School between the years of 1974 to 1982.
Sports reporter Ben Hann has crunched the numbers to find out that there are about 10,000 Tasmanian Devils football club foundation members in the 7250 postcode, making Launceston the beating heart of the new AFL team.
Saree Salter has found out the most popular breed of dog and the most popular dog name in Tasmania.
Joe Colbrook has the latest from day three of the trial for the 2021 stabbing death of Adrian Paul Mayne in Ravenswood.
He'll have the latest from the fourth day today with evidence from one of the accused killer's children.
For much more news, be sure to keep checking The Examiner's website throughout the day.
Matt Maloney, journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.