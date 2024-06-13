The Examiner
Spacious home in the sought-after suburb of Prospect

By Feature Property
June 13 2024 - 4:15pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 21 Lila Drive, Prospect
  • Offers over $725,000
  • AGENCY: Jenkins & Co Property Tasmania
  • CONTACT: Phillipa Jenkins 0418 136 886 or Claire Coleman 0439 699 480
  • INSPECT: Saturday, June 15 12.30-1pm

Prospect is a sought-after suburb of Launceston, partly because of the many employment opportunities nearby in both the public and private sectors.

