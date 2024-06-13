Spacious home in the sought-after suburb of Prospect

Prospect is a sought-after suburb of Launceston, partly because of the many employment opportunities nearby in both the public and private sectors.
This particular home is a split level design which gently climbs the hill, with two steps in the Tas-Oak flooring from the front section to the middle, and another two steps to reach the rooms at the rear.
The layout is open plan, with the kitchen and dining area having a very large opening to the family living room. Up front there's an additional separate lounge room, while out the back there's a covered entertaining area under the main roof.
The kitchen is blessed with granite bench tops including a breakfast bar, quality appliances including a dishwasher, and lots of storage including a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom is also near the front of the home, and it has a huge walk-in robe along with an ensuite which has a double shower, a dual vanity and a separated toilet.
At the other end of the home are the remaining two bedrooms - each with a built-in robe - plus the aforementioned study, and the family bathroom with a spa bath, a shower, a vanity and a separate toilet.
There's a double garage with two storerooms, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, and a cosy fireplace.
