Timing it right: Bulldogs know returning NTFA footy A-graders will add twist

Ahead of his team's semi-final against Hillwood in 2023, South Launceston's Jay Blackberry said something that has taken on greater meaning.
The midfielder, who went on to win the NTFA premier best and fairest, knew he wouldn't be playing much in 2024 due to a firefighting course and expressed great confidence in his teammates for the future.
"I don't think they need me too much. They've now learned what it takes," he said.
"They've just got to have the confidence to be able to do it going forward now."
It seems he sensed what was coming.
At the halfway point of the 2024 campaign, the Bulldogs are undefeated with eight wins and it appears their hot form is due to careful planning.
Coach Jack Maher said there was merit in that assessment.
He and playing assistant Blackberry were spruiking professionalism last year after taking the coaching reins during the 2023 pre-season.
"We're really confident in our game plan and what we do on and off the field," Maher said.
"I was away last week with some family stuff and the assistants came in and looked after (the team).
"But the players just look after themselves pretty much, they know what has to be done each week.
"It's something that we brought into the group, that if they can't look after themselves or change stuff out there, what are we going to achieve?"
Given sometimes a game plan can be lost on a playing group, Maher was asked how the Bulldogs were communicating to achieve outcomes.
He explained they have line coaches with Blackberry looking after the midfielders, Tom Beaumont the back line and Leigh Harding the forwards.
"We can plan for situations and different stuff throughout the week, knowing that we don't have to really concentrate on the basic game plan and basic skills which is really nice," Maher said.
He added having a responsive young playing group also helped the cause.
Footy lovers know depth is crucial to premiership success and the Bulldogs are also undefeated in the reserves.
Maher said the likes of Will Harper, Luka Whitcombe, Bailey Lowe and Will Bennett were among the players knocking on the door for senior selection.
The coach added half-back Toby Lucas, who was a regular senior player in 2023, could return from a long-term ankle injury following the bye.
Maher reaffirmed Blackberry would return later this season.
"He'll come back, probably in the last three games you'll see Jay," he said.
"He has played a couple of twos games already where he started on and came off to make sure that we get the qualification up."
Given South Launceston sustained their three home-and-away losses without Blackberry last year, Maher was asked if they had overachieved in his absence.
"Jay is a really good player but we've welcomed Tep (Jordan Tepper) back to the club," Maher said.
"We've got a lot of growth in our youth over another pre-season and everyone's just shared the workload without Jay there. But in our mindset, we still knew Jay was going to be there (later)."
Maher noted leaders Grant Holt and Cody Lowe had been sensational.
"But I was always confident that we're a pretty good footy side so it's not over-achieve as such but I'm definitely very proud of the group in what they've done so far but it's only really a platform," he said.
Other teams looking in at South may be impressed by their unbeaten run but thinking that it counts for nothing if they don't play well in finals.
Hillwood were undefeated until round 12 in 2023 before eventually losing the grand final to Rocherlea by 10 points.
So how will the Bulldogs make sure they are playing their best footy at the right time of the year?
"The beauty of it is they've matured a lot and they're like 'yep, we're a young side but we're quite a mature side and we just know when we've got to play our best footy," Maher said.
"Teams are going to start clicking onto the stuff we're doing and vice versa."
He said the Bulldogs needed to keep building and try things but the good start would allow them to better sustain a healthy list.
"If blokes have to miss, they can miss knowing that they've got a couple of games up their sleeve. So it's a balancing act," he said.
South have Blackberry returning while injured Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said he was coming back this season, likely along with the Sharks' Jack Tuthill.
It was put to Maher that these players and more could skew the season and take the competition up another notch heading into finals.
"There's obviously (Rocherlea's) Jordan Cousens and all of them - these A-graders can swing games in a quarter," Maher said.
"We've already spoken about how tight the comp is and when you're playing a top-five side, they're close (games) and it's only the smallest things that can turn things in your favour or against you.
"So if you've got serious A-graders out there, it's definitely an advantage and they do play a big part at this level of footy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.