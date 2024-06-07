Gastronomy group launches apple quiz to promote local produce

A new fixture has been unveiled at Launceston's Brisbane Street Mall to test locals on their apple-based knowledge.
Gastronomy Northern Tasmania (GNT) launched a seasonal campaign this week to raise awareness for locally and seasonally grown produce.
Dubbed The Great Tasmanian Apple Quiz, the initiative tests participants to answer 10 questions in an online test to see if they're "a true Tasmanian".
GNT chairwoman Jane Bennet said building local food culture was what gastronomy was all about.
"By supporting locally grown, we support our local farmers, economy and communities, with the added benefit that we know where our food is coming from," she said.
The quiz asks for a definition of an 'heirloom apple', which variety has a red interior, and when they're in season in Tasmania.
While more than 7500 apple varieties exist worldwide, more than 350 can be found just within Tasmania, 100 of which are grown within 30 kilometres of Launceston.
Ms Bennet said the state became known as 'The Apple Isle' during the 20th century.
"Before controlled atmosphere storage, Tasmania had an advantage in that we were in the southern hemisphere and so could export apples in the counter season to Britain," she said.
Ms Bennet added that Tasmanian apples were also recognised for their superior quality during this time.
"Early British colonisers had discovered that apples grew much better here than back in Britain," she said.
"Our climate and soils are perfect for apple growing, and for more than a century Tasmania produced far more apples than any other Australian state."
To try your hand at The Great Australian Apple Quiz, go to www.cityofgastronomy.com.au/quiz
"It's easy to enter, and every entry will go into the draw to win one of 10 gift vouchers for fresh, local, seasonal produce from the Tasmanian Produce Collective," Ms Bennet said.
