Late drama splits teams in Launceston AFL epic, veteran sub becomes hero

A controversial late down-field free-kick and match-winning snap from the most-capped AFL player at UTAS Stadium rounded out one of the best matches at the venue in recent memory.
Hawthorn captain James Sicily kicked long from half-forward with about one minute to go and was bumped by Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green after he kicked.
It resulted in veteran Luke Breust getting a set shot from the pocket where Sicily's kick went out on the full.
Breust, who started the game as the sub, snapped truly with 59 seconds left.
The hosts then held on in the dying moments with a pair of Hawks chasing down the Giants' Nick Haynes.
Changkuoth Jiath and Jack Scrimshaw were among the many Hawthorn players hugging for joy following the 12.13 (85) to 12. 7 (79) result on Saturday.
It was a thrilling final stanza after what had been a tight opening three quarters.
Hawthorn led by three points at the final change and it was then goal-for-goal as each team registered four each. Key forward Maboir Chol, who was arguably best on ground, impressively gathered and handballed which eventually led to a Josh Weddle snap goal.
Xavier O'Halloran, who played out of his skin as the Giants' best, then booted two snap goals to take his tally to four to put GWS up by three points.
Breust put the Hawks back in front with a set-shot goal from 40 metres on an angle.
A Weddle bomb appeared to put the Hawks up by 10 points but the review showed it was touched by his teammate Calsher Dear.
The end-to-end footy continued as the Giants' Ryan Angwin got lucky when the ball fell into his path while running into the goal square.
GWS led by one point before Hawthorn's Connor Macdonald put on the burners and slotted one from 40m.
A theme of the final term was how the Hawks were faring without ruck Ned Reeves who was subbed off with a back injury in the third quarter.
It left the door open for the Giants' Kieren Briggs to dominate as the Hawks tried Weddle and Conor Nash in the ruck.
GWS forward Jake Riccardi suddenly started to have an influence.
He had a long-range set shot that was rushed through but then marked a O'Halloran shot that fell short.
He snapped it through from the pocket and the Giants led by one point with four minutes to go.
Riccardi then won a chopping of the arms free-kick but his shot from 40m on an angle didn't make the distance.
Aside from the tantalising last quarter, the 11,568-strong crowd saw one unlikely hero emerge from each team.
Chol was the Hawks' danger man from the opening bounce.
He provided the early highlight, sitting on two Giants and marking a screamer 15m from goal before nursing it through the big sticks with his left boot.
Meanwhile, O'Halloran had the hot boot and nearly kicked five goals after also starting the game well.
Otherwise, both teams fumbled early with even the likes of Giants captain Toby Greene struggling to get a hold of the ball before he went off with the blood rule.
He had blood streaming down the back of his neck after an accidental elbow from the Hawks' Sam Frost.
The 2023 All-Australian captain then started the second stanza wearing a Giants-coloured helmet.
Hawthorn were winning clearances and controlling the middle of the ground but the momentum shifted 10 minutes into the second quarter.
They were under siege as Greene and the Giants surged forward with Aaron Cadman the beneficiary with a snap goal.
Cadman struck again after gaining a free-kick and booted it through much to the displeasure of the passionate Hawks supporters.
The game felt like it was in the balance and the Giants got further away when Brent Daniels speared a ball home from 50m.
Despite trailing by 19 points at the half, the Hawks hung in there and outscored GWS six goals to two in the third term.
It was the Hawks' second win at UTAS this year and they improved on their 74 per cent winning record at the venue with 59 wins from 80 appearances.
They have won their past four encounters and nine of their past 12 Launceston matches.
