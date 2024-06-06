Young Bombers' 'million-dollar question' in full focus against Glenorchy

Undefeated through nine games, the highest-scoring team and a percentage of 237 just about sums North Launceston's State League season to date.
Sitting two wins clear on top of the ladder, there is reason for the Bombers to feel confident.
But the challenge for coach Adrian Smith now is maintaining momentum amid a host of challenges as they prepare to visit Glenorchy.
"That's the million-dollar question at the moment," Smith said.
"We're in a really difficult phase of our footy, we've got so many things happening at the footy club with state training and [Tasmania] Devils and school footy and lots of different things happening."
Smith will have a number of his young fleet return for their Saturday 2pm match at KGV, with Oliver Dean, Dom Pitt, Oscar Van Dam, Harry Elmer, David Summers and Toby Callow all returning.
Lenny Douglas and Oliver Depaoli-Kubank join the Allies squad for the national championships.
"They add a different look to us this week and it adds a bit of excitement and energy to the group," Smith continued.
Despite plenty of outside noise surrounding the future of the Bombers beyond the TSL, Smith said the squad have proven they can deal with the distractions and "rewrite the narrative".
"The committee and coaching group, we've got an eye on both (this year and beyond), which we have to, to future-proof our footy club and to ensure we get the best outcomes for our group and our members," he said.
"But from our playing group and our leadership group aspect of it, they're really hyper-vigilant on finishing the TSL season off positively.
"Our young leaders crave respect and the first half of the year no one spoke positively about our footy club, considering we played in the grand final last year, and it was all about a lot of the Southern-based clubs.
"They're proud, they're really determined and they've got really good footy IQ, so their awareness of what's going on around them was really high."
The Magpies sit one spot out of finals with a 3-5 record and Smith said the contest will be a defensive challenge as they look to break their kick-mark style.
"Glenorchy are one of those teams that play a modern brand of footy and they defend the ground really well," he said.
"So from our point of view it's a nice challenge and element to be able to use our offense against a team that sets up well defensively and it gives us an opportunity to continue to refine some of those start-up mechanisms that allow us to put speed on the ball."
Sixth-placed Launceston have an away clash against fourth-ranked Lauderdale at 2pm.
The Blues have a 2-7 win-loss record while the Southern Bombers have won four games.
Launceston are looking to bounce back after losing to Clarence by 53 points in round 10.
They defeated Lauderdale away by three points in round four which was their first victory of the season.
Andrew Phillips has been named for Lauderdale, while Launceston co-captain Brodie Palfreyman will miss the Blues' next three matches after being suspended at the State League tribunal on Tuesday night.
Clarence v Kingborough
Saturday 8 June May 2024, 1.30pm, Blundstone Arena
Clarence:
B: Liam Howard(16), Tom Cleary(2), James Glover(6)
HB: James Bealey(10), Keegan Wylie(7), Tyson Hanslow(4)
C: Lachlan Borsboom(25), Keegan Ryan(23), Ollie Preshaw(24)
HF: Jarrod Harper(8), Bryce Alomes(26), Jack Dolliver(20)
F: James Holmes(1), Max Mapley(64), Mitchell Rainbird(3)
Fol: Noah Holmes(40), Blake Harper(41), Oscar Paprotny(18)
Int: Max Geappen(51), Jack Preshaw(14), Harry Fisher(34), Colby Whitelaw(22)
E: Connor McGee(29), Daniel Cooney(30), Jasper Hay(Unknown), Darcy Noonan(66)
Ins: Max Mapley(64), Blake Harper(41), Max Geappen(51)
Outs: Joshua Green(15), Lachlan Davey(58), Connor McGee(29)
Kingborough:
B: Will Clifford(7), Ben Donnelly(3), Murray Bastick(19)
HB: Lochie Griggs(13), Nicholas Baker(5), Ambrose Brereton(16)
C: Mitchell Brouwer(15), Lachlan Clifford(1), Marty Brereton(12)
HF: Tyler Carter(35), Max Collidge(10), Riley Ashlin(4)
F: Harry Brereton(26), Jack Tomkinson(21), James Zeitzen(11)
Fol: Marcus Gardner(14), Kieran Lovell(9), James Webb(8)
Int: Ryan Bradburn(54), Hamish Watt(42), Joey Brouwer(30), Colin Skeen(25)
E: Harrison Henry(29), Sam Evans(37), Henry Cane(36), Lukas Ford(18)
Ins: Murray Bastick(19), Marty Brereton(12), Harry Brereton(26), Colin Skeen(25)
Outs: Edward Golding(17), Tommy Bennett(22), Sam Evans(37), Henry Crane (36)
Glenorchy v North Launceston
Saturday 8 June 2024, 2.00pm, KGV Oval
Glenorchy:
B: Jade Clark(19), Liam Roach(18), Liam Ling(3)
HB: Josh Arnold(9), Harrison Gunther(1), Braidy Simpson(5)
C: Luke Nicholson(13), Jordan Hayden(10), Kobey Phillips(24)
HF: Adam Roberts(4), Isaac Manson(11), Brodie Rowbottom(25)
F: Matt Joseph(22), Blake Waight(2), Bailey Jenkins(6)
Fol: Josh Meredith(7), Connor Ling(12), Callum Thompson(8)
Int: Riley Oakley(16), Matthew McInnes(27), Nathan Blowfield(15), Joshua Whitford(30)
E: Tom McGann(26), Mitchell Green(36), Jacob Findlay(14), Brodie Glenn(46)
Ins: Jade Clark(19), Liam Ling(3), Connor Ling(12), Matthew McInnes(27)
Outs: Matthew Dilger(23), Samuel McNamara(37), Jacob Findlay(14), Tom McGann(26)
North Launceston:
B: Fletcher Bennett(7), Theo Ives(12), Harry Elmer(31)
HB: Michael Stingel(3), Lockie Mitchell(6), Harry Bayles(4)
C: William Manshanden(13), Dominic Pitt(20), Jack Avent(15)
HF: Bradley Cox-Goodyer(1), Oliver Dean(24), Declen Chugg(19)
F: Brandon Leary(5), Tony Aganas(48), Harvey Griffiths(29)
Fol: Alex Lee(30), Blade Sulzberger(21), Oscar Van Dam(8)
Int: David Summers(17), Bailey Mitchell(11), Jacob Kerr(10), Beau Nash(25)
E: Lachie Shea(33), Toby Callow(Unknown), Lucas Sullivan(22), Khalen Matthews(42)
Ins: Harry Elmer(31), Dominic Pitt(20), Oliver Dean(24), Oscar Van Dam(8), David Summers(17)
Outs: Jack Aherne(14), Sam Simpson(2), Dusten O'Neil(47), Lucas Sullivan(22), Khalen Matthews(42)
Lauderdale v Launceston
Saturday 8 June 2024, 2.00pm, Skybus Oval
Lauderdale:
B: Josh McGuinness(43), Taine Sookee(18), Tyler Martin(26)
HB: Will Gergel(40), William Poland(56), Max Skelly(16)
C: Jeremiah Perkins(12), Phillip Bellchambers(21), William Broomhall(13)
HF: Michael Blackburn(7), Thor Boscott(9), Cambell Hooker(38)
F: Jordan Lane(28), Luke Paton(4), Craig Blaschke(44)
Fol: Andrew Phillips(34), Sam Siggins(3), Nat Franklin(24)
Int: Sam O'Byrne(48), Jason Gridley(29), Robbie McManus(14), Bryce Walsh(23)
E: Reiley Banks(Unknown), Tom Ratcliffe(10), Fletcher Hooker(20), Fynn Rackett(46)
Ins: Josh McGuinness(43), William Poland(56), Luke Paton(4), Andrew Phillips(34)
Outs: Haydn Smith(6), Rhys Sutton(8), Sam Tilley(5), Fynn Rackett (46)
Launceston:
B: Josiah Burling(6), Seth Pfeiffer(11), Oliver Atkins(19)
HB: Jacob Wheeler(16), Samuel Foley(3), Lucas Wootton(5)
C: Conall McCormack(22), Isaac Hyatt(8), Lockie Presnell(2)
HF: Liam Jones(9), Rudi Schoenmaker(27), Rocky Barron(17)
F: Ben Hyatt(4), Dylan Riley(1), Lenny Faulkner(14)
Fol: Tiernan McCormack(7), Avery Thomas(15), Bailey Gillow(10)
Int: Isaac Smedley(36), Bailey Kelp(33), Hunter McGee(42), Ollie Barr(50)
E: Finn Price(62), Cooper Shady(18), Hamish Cuming(39), Liam Franklin(32)
Ins: Lucas Wootton(5), Lenny Faulkner(14), Bailey Kelp(33)
Outs: Brodie Palfreyman(23), Caleb Brewer(34), Jess Bula(31)
