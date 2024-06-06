The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Young Bombers' 'million-dollar question' in full focus against Glenorchy

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston have won all nine of their games this season. Picture by Craig George
North Launceston have won all nine of their games this season. Picture by Craig George

Undefeated through nine games, the highest-scoring team and a percentage of 237 just about sums North Launceston's State League season to date.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.