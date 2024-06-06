Police remain at Bagdad crash, one flown to hospital

UPDATE 2.45PM
Two people are being transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital, one via helicopter and one via Ambulance.
The road is blocked from both directions, and diversions have been put in place.
South bound motorists will divert via Mud Walls Road to Tea Tree Road, while North bound motorists and large vehicles are asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE 2.20PM:
One person will be flown to hospital in a helicopter following a crash on the Midland Highway near Bagdad.
UPDATE 2PM:
Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a car on the Midland Highway, Bagdad.
The road is currently blocked in both directions and motorists are asked to delay their travel until further notice.
Two people have reportedly been injured, but the extent of these injuries is not yet known.
Further updates will be provided proactively.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and a car on the Midland Highway, Bagdad.
The crash, in the vicinity of number 1539, is currently blocking a north-bound lane and traffic is being affected.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice, or to expect delays.
More to come.
