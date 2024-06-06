Accused killer 'verbally, physically and emotionally abusive': Crown

A woman who says her ex-partner attempted to murder her in 2021 said the man was "verbally, physically and emotionally abusive" before she ended things - something the defence disputed.
The allegations formed part of the testimony given by Natalie Joyce Harris in the trial of Kerry Lee Whiting at the Launceston Supreme Court.
Whiting has pleaded not guilty to murdering Adrian Paul Mayne, and attempting to murder Ms Harris at Ravenswood late November 2021.
The pre-recorded evidence - dating back to April 4, 2023 - was played for the jury on Thursday, June 6.
Under examination by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC, Ms Harris said although her relationship with Whiting ended in mid-2021 on "good terms", it was not
"He'd yell and scream when things didn't go his way," she said.
"He'd lash out ... There was one time he choked me."
Ms Harris said Whiting also threatened to kill her if she ever cheated on him, and if she called the police he would "put [Ms Harris] down".
Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Greg Richardson, Ms Harris said she did not report any of this to the police.
Mr Richardson also said Whiting never threatened violence against Ms Harris, who also denied being the "dominant partner" in the relationship and said her ex-partner helped her move house after the relationship ended.
Ms Harris said Whiting was initially "fine about it" after she moved out of their former home together, but then began harassing her at her new Ravenswood home.
"He started coming all the time ... and telling me why I needed to go back," she said.
"I was never going back."
The jury heard Ms Harris' children with Whiting said the man was angry when he discovered Ms Harris and Mr Mayne were in a relationship.
Ms Harris also recounted an incident where a man, described by her teenage daughter as Whiting, allegedly broke into their home through the laundry window about a week before the attack.
Referring to the night of the attack, Ms Harris said her assailant was wearing a green and black jacket, dark cargo pants and boots, which matched a description of the man given by her son.
A similar jacket was found by officers during a search of Whiting's home at Dalkeith Street, Waverley, with photographs of the garment and others tendered during the testimony of Constable Brett Tyson.
The jury heard Ms Harris and her sister Skye had got into a fight over money, and the latter had made veiled threats towards Ms Harris.
Ms Harris had seen her sister Skye and a man she did not recognise at Newstead on the night of the attack.
Mr Richardson said it was a case of mistaken identity during a time of "high drama, extreme stress and emotion", and although Ms Harris had concerns about Whiting, the real perpetrator was one of Skye's associates.
"You had concerns [Whiting] was angry," he said.
"You were expecting, before the intruder came, the intruder might be your former partner."
Ms Harris denied this, as she "wasn't expecting any of it".
Ms Harris' and Whiting's son is set to give his testimony late June 6.
