The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Old power station demolition starts to make way for hydrogen plant

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 6 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABEL Energy chief executive Simon Talbot at the original Bell Bay power station. Pictures by Paul Scambler
ABEL Energy chief executive Simon Talbot at the original Bell Bay power station. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Demolition works have begun on the former Bell Bay Power Station to clear the way for ABEL Energy's construction of its green hydrogen and methanol project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.