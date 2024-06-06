Old power station demolition starts to make way for hydrogen plant

Demolition works have begun on the former Bell Bay Power Station to clear the way for ABEL Energy's construction of its green hydrogen and methanol project.
Last year, ABEL Energy successfully negotiated a deal with Hydro Tasmania as the preferred proponent for the Bell Bay site, following an expression of interest process launched in December 2022.
A $1 billion hydrogen and methanol production facility is proposed for the site, with a targeted output of 200,000 tonnes of methanol per year.
ABEL Energy chief executive Simon Talbot said this was the largest project Tasmania had seen since the hydroelectric schemes.
"Tasmania is showing global leadership - the world's largest shipping companies are buying green ethanol from us, from this site," Mr Talbot said.
"In terms of what's going to happen on site, over the next 14 months the site will be demolished ... 70 per cent of the material will be actually be recycled.
"Within that time, we'll finalise engineering and we'll come straight onto site with a series of barges and we'll bring major engineering equipment on and be manufacturing by 2028."
He said they were finalising funding agreements with the state government.
"A substantive investment decision is imminent and the state government is coming to the fore and working with us to make sure we secure that capital," Mr Talbot said.
Energy and Renewables Minister Nick Duigan said green hydrogen was a critical enabler in Australia's energy transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.
"I think it's really important that people understand that this project will be an enabler for new generation on island," Mr Duigan said.
Labor welcomed the announcement, but questioned where the power would come from.
Energy spokesperson Janie Finlay said the project had "tremendous potential".
"But it has been held back by too much red tape from a Liberal government that has been too slow to address critical hurdles for new energy projects," Ms Finlay said.
"The number one issue which is holding projects back has been a lack of available power, leading to the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to say on multiple occasions that our state is in an energy crisis.
"No new renewable energy generation has come online in Tasmania for almost four years, and the timeline for the next project to start delivering power to the grid remains unclear."
Mr Duigan said there were no power constraints for the project.
"This will be a new wind farm delivering power here; Hydro has a pivotal role to fill the gaps in terms of firming and we've committed to that," he said.
