Newnham man charged over stolen motorcycles

A 27-year-old Newnham man has been charged with motor vehicle stealing after a targeted search in Launceston on the evening of Wednesday, June 5.
Members of Launceston Uniform conducted the search at a private residence in Mayfield on Wednesday evening, where they located a motorcycle believed to have been stolen from Kings Meadows in April.
Police said they also located a car at the property, which is also believed to have been stolen from Kings Meadows in April.
During a "subsequent search" of that vehicle, police located and seized a firearm and a small quantity of drugs.
Both the car and the motorcycle were seized by police.
Police said the man has since been charged with two counts of motor vehicle stealing in relation to the stolen motorcycle found during last night's search and a second motorcycle found abandoned at an address in Ravenswood last month.
He was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Police are continuing investigations and anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.