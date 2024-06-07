The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Over 300 hundred ocean-themed entries at Bay of Fires arts prize

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
June 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bay of Fires Youth Art Prize exhibition. Picture supplied
The Bay of Fires Youth Art Prize exhibition. Picture supplied

The walls of St Helens Portland Hall have been decorated with more than 300 artwork entries from children and young people across Tasmanian for this long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.