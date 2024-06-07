Over 300 hundred ocean-themed entries at Bay of Fires arts prize

The walls of St Helens Portland Hall have been decorated with more than 300 artwork entries from children and young people across Tasmanian for this long weekend.
The Bay of Fires Youth Art Prize has given kindergarten to grade 12 students the chance to shine for more than 10 years.
Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House project officer Tanya Greenwood said students entered individual or class works of any medium.
"We have ceramics, drawing, painting, collage works, digital entries and even a loom-band sculpture," Ms Greenwood said.
Ms Greenwood said the theme this year was the ocean and finalists will be decided on Thursday, June 6 with award winners announced on Saturday, June 8 at 11am.
"Students reflected on the theme through their entries - we also have a soundscape that Expressive Arts Tasmania made with students from Bicheno Primary School," she said.
"This captured the students thinking around the ocean, protecting the environment and climate change."
Ms Greenwood said the youth prize was a great outlet for young people to express their creativity.
"I think it's one of few places where you really hear the voices of children and young people about issues that are important to them," she said.
"It's one of the biggest art youth prizes in Tasmania - I don't think there are many others that capture this range of diversity.
"The entry pool goes across private schools, state schools and home school families - it really captures the whole span of children and young people's work."
Presented by Break O'Day Regional Arts and Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House, Ms Greenwood said the event was a key part of the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival for established artists.
"It's a integral part that people really enjoy - usually we get about 800 through for the youth exhibition," she said.
Ms Greenwood said the weekend brought the wider community together with St Marys District School and Bicheno Primary travelling to St Helens to view the exhibition, with many students seeing their own work on display.
"This year we have a couple of teachers who are finalists in the main art prize, and their students are finalists in the youth prize," she said.
"There's a strong linkage which is great to see."
The arts exhibition will run over the long weekend from June 6 to 9 in St Helens with workshops, certificates, prize winners and a people's choice award.
Category finalists can be found here.
