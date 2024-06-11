Tasmanian Tiger - where are you hiding?: The Wiggles' under-rated Launceston song

A Launceston-shot ditty about the Tasmanian Tiger might be one of The Wiggles' most under-rated songs.
The bouncy two-minute tune Tasmanian Tiger was released in 2013 and features stock footage of long-time Wiggle Anthony Field in Cataract Gorge.
Sporting Italian-branded lycra in place of his usual blue skivvy, Field narrowly misses spotting the elusive thylacine while riding a bike along Cataract Walk.
The cheeky tiger then takes off with Field's bike while his back is turned.
The song never became a Wiggles classic, but has still attracted a healthy 2.2 million views on YouTube.
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins, who directed and edited the 2011 video 'Anthony's Hunt for the Tasmania Tiger', said the tune had never been performed on stage.
"It was definitely very early on in my Wiggle days, but I do remember it was a funny song," Watkins said.
"I don't think we ever played it live."
The song's chorus asks the age-old question: 'Tasmanian Tiger - ooh, where are you hiding? In a rock or a cave, or resting in your lair'.
There's also two verses that cover the tiger's distinguishing features:
'In Tasmania, there lived a dog; they called it a tiger 'cause it looked like one,
'With stripes on its back and soft, short hair; But when I tried to find it, it just wasn't there.
'The Tassie Tiger was long and thin; Its Latin name was thylacine,
'It was very shy and was never seen; I couldn't find it - I know what you mean!'
The Wiggles have filmed music videos in the Gorge on at least one occasion since Tasmanian Tiger was released.
Watkins couldn't remember the inspiration for the decade-old song, but said she had a personal connection to another famous native Tasmanian carnivore.
"My cousin who's in Launceston has done a lot of work in the conservation and research of Tassie Devils," she said.
"I know he does really extensive research about where they've come from, which ones are related and how they can protect them.
"He was working as a very experienced vet before he was doing this specific Tassie Devil research project - he was even doing that at the time that song was written."
Watkins will visit Launceston next month for Emma Memma's Boop and Twirl tour.
Tickets are available at livenation.com.au
