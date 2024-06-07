Calling all kids: Emma Memma to visit Launceston in July

One of Australia's most-loved children's entertainers will tour Launceston next month.
Emma Watkins, who became a household name as the yellow Wiggle, has locked in four Tasmanian dates for the new Emma Memma tour.
The Boop and Twirl Tour arrives in Hobart on July 10 before two shows at the Tramsheds on July 11.
Watkins is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces after bringing her debut Emma Memma tour to Launceston last year.
"My cousins are from Launceston so they came [to the show]," she said.
"We met lots of beautiful children that were dancing along to the show, and at the Tramsheds it's really close to the audience so it feels like it's a party straight away.
"We love coming to Tasmania."
It's been nearly three years since Watkins retired from The Wiggles' yellow skivvy, but she's kept busy.
In addition to winning a series of The Amazing Race with sister Hayley, the 34-year-old has recently completed a PhD in artistic integrations of sign language, dance and film editing.
In the two years since unveiling the Emma Memma character she's released two full-length albums, two EPs, and will begin her second national tour in three weeks' time.
Watkins and her team are also constantly performing at pre-schools, daycare centres and shopping centres across the country.
"We're probably doing more different projects now than I ever have in the past," she said.
"We've definitely met more children in the past two and a half years than I had before because we have more time to visit schools and pre-schools and libraries.
'The information that we're gathering from meeting families is really helpful, not just from the children, but the parents tell us what they're looking for in a next song and what their child really needs.
"I think those moments with parents and families have been really important for us."
Emma Memma shows have Auslan interpreters, and Watkins and co-performer Elvin Lam sign, sing and dance throughout each show.
Watkins said she and her team were inspired to make Emma Memma shows as accessible as possible for audiences.
"Emma Memma is one of the most interactive pre-school shows there are," she said.
"We really pride ourselves on being able to go out into the audience and see all of our audience members, especially because so many children bring craft to the show and they want to give it to us personally.
"There's so much singing, lots of dancing, everyone's learning sign language - the show is for everybody."
Emma Memma will perform 10am and 12pm shows in Launceston on July 11.
Tickets are available at livenation.com.au
