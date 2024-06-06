'You're meant to feel safe': clubs stand together against domestic violence

The Tasmanian Netball League has united over a cause that affects one in six Australian women.
In the wake of national attention on the issue, Northern Hawks and Cavaliers are joining the rest of the TNL in taking a stand against domestic violence.
"Now that we've started the conversation, it's about keeping it going as well," Hawks defender Danielle Laugher said.
Set to be continued for the rest of the season, players will wear purple armbands in games and Netball Tasmania will be providing support to clubs to enable anyone in danger to speak out and get access to help.
"That might just allow someone to come forward and escape their situation and know that there actually are support systems, and they can stay safe," Laugher continued.
"It also shows to those that choose to be abusive that they can't get away with it anymore."
Cavs mid-courter Asha Lowe agreed, hoping the armbands can spark conversations and raise awareness.
"And just show showing support to other victims, even if you have no contact with them, just so they can feel a sense of security and know that there's people behind them and they're not alone in a tough time," Lowe said.
Lowe and Laugher both said this year's protesting and media coverage surrounding domestic violence had been encouraging and agreed that it had raised awareness among their own families.
"As a woman - and most women you speak to will say the same thing - when you're walking down the street, you're looking over your shoulder, but when you go home, that's where you're meant to feel safe," Laugher said.
"You don't realise that for a lot of women that's not the case, which is really sad.
"So it does open your eyes."
Lowe added: "You don't know what people are going through at home and while they may put on a different personality when they're out, it's helped me to think deeper and make sure I can look past it and see if everything's going okay, or if I need to pull them aside and check up on them."
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
