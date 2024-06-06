Carrick man charged with manslaughter after fatal Launceston crash

Tasmania Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Carrick with several serious offences, including manslaughter, following an extensive investigation into a fatal crash in Launceston.
The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick streets on October 12 last year, resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man from Trevallyn and significant injury to a 46-year-old man from Scottsdale.
Police arrested the 24-year-old driver on Wednesday, charging him with manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm, causing the death of another by negligent driving and causing grievous bodily harm to another person by negligent driving.
The man will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.