The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Carrick man charged with manslaughter after fatal Launceston crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 6 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Markings on Margaret Street where the tragic pedestrian fatality occurred last year. Picture by Paul Scambler
Markings on Margaret Street where the tragic pedestrian fatality occurred last year. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Carrick with several serious offences, including manslaughter, following an extensive investigation into a fatal crash in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.