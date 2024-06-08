Forcing people from Princes Square doesn't solve anything

IT IS troubling that the only solution some are able to see to our housing and homelessness crisis is to "crackdown" on already marginalised and suffering people using police and the justice system (The Examiner, June 2).
We know that these crackdowns cannot solve the problem of homelessness.
Only fixing our housing crisis and providing better services can. We know that crackdowns only entrench disadvantage by criminalising people.
We know that pushing people out of Princes Square or other public spaces doesn't actually solve anything and in fact makes it harder for these targeted communities to access resources and services that are located in the CBD.
All this crackdown would do is make it easier for some to pretend the problem doesn't exist.
It is even more troubling that the proposed community meeting would include the police, the council, local business owners, and City Mission - but not members or representatives of the community that the meeting plans to deal with.
Why are they deliberately excluded from this process?
Mr Carrington does raise some genuine issues - such as people defecating in public spaces. Princes Square has a toilet block that is only open from 8-5.
It seems there is a very simple solution to some of these problems available should people want to actually address them.
We would hope that everyone involved will see that there are many solutions available to this crisis that do not involve doing further harm.
NO TASMANIAN deserves persecution or abuse by their fellow Australian.
I will always advocate for freedom of speech, the right to protest and freedom of the press as long as it doesn't infringe on personal rights and community safety.
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other conflicts around the world are always confronting and I am sympathetic to families aggrieved by these conflicts.
In particular, recent and consistent protests across Tasmania in relation to conflict in the Middle East are accepted in a free and open society but if the protests become abusive or violent then they are no longer welcome.
We all have a leadership role to play within our community to advocate peace and social cohesion.
Words matter and therefore politicians must not stoke hate or division.
They must display leadership and discourage aggression or violence of any nature.
TELEVISION stations.
Wake up to the nullifying effect of showing an advertisement warning young people to drive safely, then immediately show a car speeding around a corner in an advertisement aimed at persuading customers to buy their vehicles.
Not good.
HOW many times is Barnett going to blame the Federal Government for our broken health system? This is the mantra of the Rockliff Ferguson Abetz minority government. Take no responsibility; blame the feds.
QUITE a few letter writers to our The Examiner have questioned the viability of the proposed second Marinus Link. For example, who pays for it?
Will the destitute Victorian Government stump up half as they will benefit considerably? As the current one has failed badly, can we count on the new link also failing?
Leaving these concerns for the moment, it seems to be just another way to sell our water (as electricity) so I ask why not entice some industry here to Tassie?
Win-win situation with more jobs, plus an economic stone in the pond effect resulting in our power cheapening as well as value adding to our own resources.
As for power costs, blame parity pricing.
For that, the person responsible should be sacked.
