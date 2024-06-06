Top roadkill hotspots in Tasmania revealed in new report

Animal collisions have jumped up 22-per-cent year-on-year, according to new claims data from national insurer AAMI.
The survey of 1004 Australians found more than 40 per cent of drivers didn't pay attention to wildlife warning signs, and most drivers (60 per cent) would dangerously swerve or slam on the brakes to avoid colliding with an animal.
The analysis of more than 21,000 animal collision claims across the country in 2023 found New South Wales was the most dangerous state for wildlife collisions (30 per cent), followed by Victoria (29 per cent) and Queensland (24 per cent).
According to AAMI, Kingston led as the worst town in Tasmania for animal collisions followed by Cambridge, Hobart, Brighton and Launceston.
March was the worst month for collisions, and Toyota Corolla's were listed as the most common car involved in the crashes.
Programs manager at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) Kirstie Newton said as habitat loss and extreme weather continues across Australia, native animals are being displaced from their natural homes and forced into urban areas in search of food and shelter.
"Sadly, because of the increase of habitat loss and extreme weather, our wildlife are becoming more vulnerable to traffic, and collisions with vehicles are on the rise," Ms Newton said.
Tasmania is often dubbed as Australia's "roadkill captial", as an average of 32 animals are killed every hour.
A spate of roadkill reported in April this year prompted calls for further reductions in speed on the Tasman Highway as several conservation areas and large bush blocks along the highway were prime habitat for native animals, many of them threatened.
Ms Newton said it was important for drivers to be prepared when travelling, especially in regional and rural areas or in areas of large-scale development."
She listed steps drivers can take to protect themselves and animals as:
