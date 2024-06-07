When will war in the Middle East cease?

IT IS heart wrenching to read in The Examiner, of 27 innocent deaths, mostly women, and children in an airstrike by Israel on Gaza.
Without question, this is catastrophic.
They were not in uniform, they did not carry a gun, they were children who will never experience the wonders of life.
At the beginning, it was the radical Islamic group Hamas who had for many years fired indiscriminately rockets into Israel, causing deaths and destruction.
At the beginning of this war, Palestine's Hamas struck the first blow with a cruel unprovoked raid onto Israel soil, not only indiscriminately killing innocent civilians, men, women, and children, but also forcibly dragging another over 200 Israeli hostages.
Israel has responded with such ferocity causing unimaginable deaths and total destruction.
Israel has been persecuted before killing millions by Adolf Hitler and this retaliation clearly states that will never happen again.
The sympathy for Israel has swung around to condemnation, creating a situation where the world courts have issued an arrest warrant for Israel Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest.
Has Israel gone too far? When will it stop?
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
A LITTLE concerning for Tasmanians to learn that the decision to provide the Finnish company contracted to build these two TT ferries with an additional $81.6m of taxpayers' money, was apparently made while our government was in caretaker mode (The Examiner, May 16).
Surely such an important decision, that involves a significant amount of public money, should have waited until after the election, so the incoming government was able to make the decision, and take responsibility for it.
If this Finnish company is 'experiencing severe difficulties', what guarantees are there that it will ever have the capacity to complete and deliver these ferries?
At the moment, it sounds suspiciously like Tasmanians are being stung for potentially bailing out the company's financial difficulties, but with few assurances we'll ever see the finished vessels.
Or at least not for a very long time.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
WITH the conversations in the Tasmanian community over education, I believe we are ignoring the elephant in the room: Tasmania's "brain drain" of its young people.
The fact that a popular national television comedy had a running joke a few years ago about young Tasmanians trying to prove they could "hack it on the mainland" should have been a dead giveaway.
After young people in Tasmania get a good education, a high percentage leave the state for centres on the mainland or overseas to further their employment prospects.
Many intend to return permanently to Tasmania. Some do. Others don't.
Academically successful young people usually become parents who encourage their own children to be as academically successful as possible.
Thus, with each departure, we potentially lose more educated generations than one.
Tasmania needs more entry-level, career-track jobs of a professional, management, scientific-technical, or creative nature to keep bright young people in Tasmania.
In the 44 years since I first set foot on this island, I've never heard any political party address this problem.
I believe governments, political parties, businesses, trade unions, academia, the media, and community organisations need to work together to address the problem of Tasmania's brain drain.
Bob Faser, Claremont
IN REPLY to the letter by Glennis Sleurink in The Examiner, (May 31): I wish to point out that all faith-based schools choose for their staff if they can, people who share the same faith, surely this is common sense.
True Christians have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ who died a horrible death for their sins and who receive His Holy Spirit when they acknowledge and believe in Him.
These Christian Parents pay hard earned money so that their children can also receive the teachings of Jesus Christ and this can help these children to become good citizens of their country.
If everyone in the world studied the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament there would be no wars, no killings, murders, atrocities that we have today.
It would be a perfect world.
You cannot judge Christianity by what some churches do, but only on the teachings of Jesus Christ.
There are as many sinners in churches as out of churches as we are all flawed human beings.
Marion Green, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.