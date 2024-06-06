The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Extensive' dishonesty: Newstead man sent to jail after drug treatment scrapped

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture by Craig George
Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture by Craig George

A 45-year-old Newstead man had his drug treatment order cancelled after alleged "extensive" levels of dishonesty, such as claiming his father had died despite him being alive and well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.