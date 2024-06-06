'Extensive' dishonesty: Newstead man sent to jail after drug treatment scrapped

A 45-year-old Newstead man had his drug treatment order cancelled after alleged "extensive" levels of dishonesty, such as claiming his father had died despite him being alive and well.
Daniel John Carr received a drug treatment order on January 30, and was ordered to work with court-mandated diversion (CMD) officers to get treatment for his drug use.
Under a drug treatment order a defendant can avoid jail as long as they stay off drugs and follow conditions of the order, including undergoing treatment programs and staying within the law.
Carr appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 5, and "begged" for a second chance.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Carr's behaviour towards CMD staff had been "awful [and] borderline aggressive" and demonstrated high levels of deception.
Police allege that Carr claimed his father had died, and ran with the lie even after uniformed officers confirmed his father was alive.
Carr had frustrated the CMD, wasted resources and continued his dishonest behaviour despite being given the opportunity to change, the court heard.
The staff member said CMD officers would find it difficult to work with him again as Carr wasn't willing to engage with the program.
Carr's lawyer, Mark Doyle, said a variety of life circumstances had led his client to poor decision-making.
Carr told the court he felt bad for going "off his head" at CMD staff and that he hadn't been in good state of mental health at the time.
He went on to say he had talked to his parents, who were willing to take him in and "make sure I do the right thing".
"I need to change my life and put 100 per cent into it," Carr said.
While magistrate Sharon Cure initially said she didn't believe he qualified for another chance, she was willing to adjourn the cancellation on the condition one of Carr's parents come to court.
"Your father or mother would have to tell us, 'This is what we will do to help you'; coming from you is not enough," Ms Cure said.
"They would have to come up with a plan that is very concrete," she said.
"I wouldn't want them to lose the opportunity to support you."
When faced with the condition, Carr said, "cancel it, just cancel it".
Ms Cure formally cancelled his drug treatment order and imposed a four-month jail term from May 21.
Carr is expected to appear in court via video at a later date to enter a plea on a different matter.
He previously lived in a caravan at Kings Wharf Road, but said it had been hard to give up drugs.
Kings Wharf Road is an informal camping ground on the banks of the Tamar River often used by homeless people.
