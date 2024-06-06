What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

June 5 - 26
This series of four workshops has been specially designed for adult beginners, to assist you on your circular clothing journey, so you can start to create your own handmade 'slow-fashion' clothes and contribute to the global circular clothing movement.
At The ReDress Hub, we're here to help you on your journey to be more 'circular' with your clothing choices, avoid or reduce the consumption of fast-fashion, and clothing and textile waste and just basically keep your clothes in use for longer. Having clothes that fit you properly, are made to last and from fabrics you enjoy wearing, are some key reasons why people do hang onto their clothes and can wear them for decades and not just weeks or even days.
The amazing Kirsty Mate will be your workshop facilitator, guiding you over the four days from how to choose fabric, read, mark, and cut out a pattern right through to constructing and finishing a garment for you to proudly wear at the end of the course.
June 8
Hawthorn host Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium on Saturday June 8, at 1.45pm in their second AFL clash at the venue this year.
Rock your local footy colours for a chance to win prizes, including restaurant vouchers and a trailer of wood. There will also be a raffle of an amazing $200 meat tray from Casalinga Meats.
June 11
Captain Hoey Stobart has spent five seasons down the Antarctic flying various helicopters in support of the bases located there.
He will presenting a 30-minute lecture titled 'Antarctic Helicopters' followed by a Q&A.
Refreshments and nibbles will be available. All are welcome.
Admission is free for TAHS members so why not join TAHS as an Associate member for $10 or full membership for $30. (Visitors by donation).
The lecture Tuesday June 11 at 6:45 pm at the Hangar Lounge, Glebe Helibase. Drive past Young's Vege Shed car park on your left, over the rail line and levee, through the gate to the hangar. Please park clear of the hangar door/helipad area.
13-16 June
Franklin House is hosting an ikebana display, demonstration and high tea.
Ikebana is the art of beautifully arranging cut stems, leaves, and flowers in vases and other containers that evolved in Japan over seven centuries.
This specific type of flower arranging has evolved into a highly respected art form that reflects the Japanese aesthetic sense and philosophy.
Franklin House ikebana artists include Aileen Duke (Shoto), Eleanor Button and Miwa Worrall.
The Ikebana Display at Franklin House runs from June 13-16. The display can be viewed during Franklin House opening hours.
The Ikebana demonstration will be held on June 14, at 1.30pm, and is $10.00 per person.
The High Tea will be held on June 16 at 2.pm, $30.00 per person.
Bookings essential for the demonstration and High Tea on 6344 7824 or email franklin@nationaltrusttas.org.au.
St. Cecilia's Winter Serenade concert will bring together many of Tasmania's finest young musicians to perform everything from chamber works by Mozart and Vivaldi to songs from Walt Disney's Aladdin, and even the likes of The Beatles and Olivia Rodrigo.
St Cecilia's Winter Serenade will play at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Saturday, June 15, from 7pm. Tickets are available at Barratts Music: adults $20; students/children $8; family $50.
Limited door sales will be available 45 minutes prior to concert commencement.
June 19
Our June guest speaker is chef and horticulturalist Liam Randall, who will be talking about his cookbook 'Australia Cuisine Begin'.
The meeting is on June 19 at 1.15pm in the Launceston Library. You can find out more about Liam and his book on his website www.australiancuisine.com.
An ongoing Art Exhibition in the Back Room at Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel can be viewed during restaurant hours. The works are displayed by a variety of artists who use all mediums to bring visual pleasure to the viewer.
This month our featured Solo Artist is a well known Launceston artist, Fred Fullerton, who has used autumn as an inspiration for his paintings on display and for sale in the restaurant.
Liza Snow, who has a variety of watercolours and acrylics, is the featured solo artist at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street.
At the ARTrium gallery, the strong and vivid acrylics of Hazel Parsissons are on display.
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
