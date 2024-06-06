The Examiner
Plans submitted for new supermarket, cafe near UTAS Stadium

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated June 7 2024 - 8:51am, first published 6:00am
A new supermarket and cafe has been proposed for the Launceston Honda site in Invermay. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied/ City of Launceston
A new supermarket and cafe has been proposed for the Launceston Honda site in Invermay. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied/ City of Launceston

Developers are planning to transform an Invermay caryard into a new supermarket and takeaway cafe.

Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

