Plans submitted for new supermarket, cafe near UTAS Stadium

Developers are planning to transform an Invermay caryard into a new supermarket and takeaway cafe.
Plans submitted to City of Launceston Council would result in the demolition of the Launceston Honda dealership to make way for an independent supermarket and cafe.
The new supermarket would sit on the corner of Invermay Road and Dry Street and take in 30 customer parking spaces.
The store would have 865 square metres of floor space and a forecourt facing onto Invermay Road.
"[The supermarket would] supply and service the local and surrounding Inveresk, Invermay areas and University campus sites," the development application report said.
The site, which is located opposite the Tramsheds and 200 metres from UTAS Stadium, last sold in 2020.
At the time it was called "one of Launceston's best positioned future development sites" by listing agents Charles Black and Rob Dixon, of Elders Launceston.
According to the listing, the Honda lease runs through to November 30, 2025.
Independent-style supermarkets have enjoyed success in Northern Tasmania.
The Trevallyn Grocer complex and East Launceston's Alps and Amici have been running since the mid-to-late 2000s, while Hill Street Grocer made its first foray into the Northern market by adding a Longford store in 2017.
The Brougham Street IGA in West Launceston has recently been upgraded to become the Tamar Valley Grocer.
