Who's the top dog? Nationwide study reveals state's most popular dogs

The results are in. Is your beloved pooch a Labrador Retriever named Luna?
As part of Pet Appreciation Week, Royal Canin revealed the the top 10 dog breeds in Tasmanian.
The nationwide study analysed over 79,000 pet owners and their dogs to explore breed preference and they way canines fit into people's day-to-day lives.
The top 10 dog breeds in Tasmanian:
According to Royal Canin, the Labrador Retriever was also the most popular breed in New South Wales, Australia Capital Territory, Western Australia, and South Australia - making it the overall winner nationwide with 7424 pet ownerships.
With 12,000 registered names in the database, the study revealed the top 10 most popular dog names across the nation:
Spokesperson Dean Richardson from the Royal Canin ANZ said dogs played an essential part in people's wellbeing.
"Dogs play an essential role in our lives, providing companionship, comfort and emotional support - they help keep us active and meet fellow pet-lovers in your local community, Mr Richardson said.
"Coming home to your dog's unconditional love and affection, has shown to have positive effects on both our mood and wellbeing."
Mr Richardson said welcoming a dog into your life was a seriously responsibility that required careful consideration.
"Adding a dog into your life requires careful consideration and commitment," he said.
"From tiny terriers to larger breeds, each dog comes with its own health needs and temperament and all prospective pet parents should review their own lifestyle and living situation, before deciding on the right dog and nutrition for your family.
"Consider the size of your home, areas for play, mental simulation, your lifestyle and introducing them to other pets, when looking for that next dog."
