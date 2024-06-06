The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Who's the top dog? Nationwide study reveals state's most popular dogs

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in Tasmania. Picture supplied
The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in Tasmania. Picture supplied

The results are in. Is your beloved pooch a Labrador Retriever named Luna?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.