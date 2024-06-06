City Mission raises awareness and 'much needed' funds for youth programs

The City Mission 'Pay It Forward' sold-out breakfast was held on June 6 at The Ark in St Leonards and over 100 guests, including key political, community, and business leaders, attended.
The initiative aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for City Mission programs for children and young people.
This past year, thousands of youth across Northern Tasmania participated in City Mission programs: Inside Out 4 Kids and The Mish.
Launceston City Mission claims these free programs help build emotional wellbeing, proactively meeting the needs of children struggling with anxiety, grief and big emotions; they help grow resilience and confidence in young people.
According to Launceston City Mission, The Premier, the Deputy Premier, the Minister for Education, the Minister for Health, and other members of parliament were all in attendance.
Launceston City Mission CEO Stephen Brown said, "Sometimes, things happen to us as children that can impact us".
"The reality is that these challenges are often overwhelming for young people and for those who may not have the support of a family, these challenges are compounded," Mr Brown said.
"If we can support children when things are happening to them, when life for them is tough and they are most vulnerable, they will do much better in the long term.
The CEO said Launceston City Mission's programs for children and young people can "make an enormous difference" and that "young people need a place where they can be empowered."
"When young people are engaged, they contribute more, leading to significant social and economic impacts.
"Children and young people are vital to our community and economic wellbeing. The Pay It Forward Breakfast allows individuals, businesses and community leaders to help.
"By participating in Pay It Forward, everyone can impact young people. This investment will pay long-term dividends for young people and our community," Mr Brown said.
The event featured a raffle with prizes, and Alina Bain chaired it from the Chamber of Commerce.
"We were also very pleased to have President Kurt Jones from Vos Construction and Matthew Collings from Collings Services because they were the event's sponsors," Mr Brown said.
