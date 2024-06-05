Two youths charged over alleged Hobart CBD assault

Tasmania Police have charged two boys, aged 13 and 16 from Southern Tasmania, for the alleged assault of a security guard in the Hobart CBD on Wednesday.
Police were called to Wellington Court about 11.35am on June 5 following reports a security guard had been pushed and threatened with a knife.
Police arrested both boys at the scene, charging the 13-year-old with common assault, unlawful possession of a dangerous article in a public place - a knife - possession of a controlled drug - cannabis - and breach of bail.
The 16-year-old has been charged with common assault, and both boys will appear in the Hobart Youth Court in July.
"Tasmanians deserve to feel safe at home, out in public and in their workplaces, and police will continue to prioritise the safety of our community," Police inspector John Toohey said.
"When authorised by law we will do this by charging offenders and putting them before our courts."
Police are asking any witnesses to illegal or anti-social behaviour to report it to police on 131 444, or triple-zero (000) in an emergency.
Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au, and you can stay anonymous.
