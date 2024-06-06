Hawks' Launceston record could mean little against frequent flyers: Mitchell

Hawthorn are aiming to improve their incredible winning percentage at UTAS Stadium but according to coach Sam Mitchell may be up against a team that is unfazed by that.
The Hawks, who face Greater Western Sydney in a 12th versus 7th clash at 1.45pm on Saturday, have a 74 per cent winning record at the venue.
From their 79 games they have won 58, drawn once and lost 20 times. They have won their past three encounters and eight of their past 11 matches at UTAS despite being a rebuilding team.
Mitchell said the Hawks had a good record but noted GWS had a mantra of 'anywhere, anytime' last year.
"If you look at the grounds they've played on, they play everywhere so I think for them it's not as much an advantage (for us) as against some other teams that don't travel as often they do," he said.
"They've proven over a long period of time that they're really competitive on any ground."
Mitchell said the Hawks went to Launceston with great confidence because of their past performances.
"We know it's a comfortable surrounding - we stay at the same hotel, we have the same meeting times and same meeting rooms and even have the same hotel room every time we go there pretty much," he said.
He lauded the Hawks' Launceston fans.
"We know the fans always turn up for us and are always supportive every time we have our captain's run there," he said.
"We know there will be Hawks fans there so when you've got that level of comfort in your home ground, it makes for a feeling of confidence and hopefully we can take that into the game."
Mitchell said both sides were renowned for their running power and work-rate and identified an area Hawthorn would watch out for.
"One of the challenges for us this week will be the aerial game, they are number one in the comp for contested marks and obviously have some fantastic aerial players," he said.
"That's going to be an area that if we feel like we can nullify that and create ground balls, that can hopefully work in our favour."
Hawthorn will also play Fremantle in round 18 and North Melbourne in round 24 in Launceston this season.
