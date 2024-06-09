'Lock him up': How I'd deal with family violence

We should not tolerate family violence.
We should throw the book at these cowardly bullies and make them think twice, even if it doesn't curb their violent behaviour.
A woman dies every 11 days from family violence.
I am sure there is a correlation with the child support debt involving mostly males who collectively owe $1.7 billion in unpaid child support.
I know there are fathers struggling with these payments, but I'm referring to the low life who don't want to acknowledge their kids in any way.
This is how I would deal with these family violence bullies.
If they are in Australia through some form of humanitarian program, like refugees, I would deport them after say the third offence.
Let them go back to where this outrageous behaviour is considered normal.
I would apply breath testing laws to recidivists with spot fines.
If they are arrested on a family violence incident they would have to pass a .05 breath test and drug test, and hit with a hefty fine if they fail the breath test, and before any other penalty is imposed by a court.
I would impose mandatory jail for repeat offenders.
No ifs, no buts.
You have to show these animals that their behaviour is not condoned in our civilised society and if they want to live apart from our world then we will help them to live apart.
In serious cases I would ban them from being granted bail no matter what the circumstances.
They would be remanded in custody until their court sentence.
I don't care about the cost.
If they bash their partner they're off the streets.
There are many kinds of family violence, ranging from assault to, economic control, abuse, coercion, intimidation, property damage and breaching existing police or court orders.
But I am not going to head the list with assault.
If they continually breach any of these types of family violence the same rules apply.
We have come a long way from the days when police could only intervene if the victim lodged a complaint.
And why would she if she knew he would punish her for it after the police had gone.
In my taxi driving days in the 1970s I saw examples of family violence involving wealthy and poorer couples.
One thug bashed his wife and their son but the police told me she would not lodge a complaint because she was too frightened, so their hands were tied.
But then I took home a couple to Newstead from some formal occasion.
She was dripping jewellery and he was in a black tie suit.
They were well spoken.
You could tell he was drunk.
He commented that I was driving fast but safely and she replied yes, I was driving safely, and then he smacked her in the mouth with his fist so hard I found a tooth in the back seat the next morning.
I tuned round and pushed him off her and he said he might have me charged with assault, as if he had the lawful and marital right to bash her as far as he was concerned.
Then there were the usual threats.
Like he would say to her threateningly that she had no idea what he was capable of, or, holding his clenched fist close to her face while he made his threats.
It breaks your heart when you hear or read about men who kill their kids to get back at the wife, or kill the wife as well as the kids and take their own life, or, stay alive with a satisfied smirk on their face because they were too chicken to take their own life.
Other forms of violence such as controlling, emotional or economic violence are just as bad as serious physical violence because the abuse can last years.
She won't leave him because he has made it clear he will make her life a misery and threaten to stalk her and/or tie her up in the courts and try to blacken her name by spreading false rumours and gossip.
He's trying to wear her down in order to break her, to gain some hideous form of satisfaction by punishing her for his behaviour.
I support mandatory jail for assaults on emergency service workers like police, firies and nurses and now I also support mandatory jail for family violence repeat offenders.
The theorists say we should leave it to the courts, but I don't trust lawyers and I don't trust some in the judiciary who seem to have this bizarre, default position that jail won't do anyone any good.
I don't care about the rights of those convicted of family violence.
I don't give a toss about them.
I just want repeat offenders off the streets.
I want to protect the victim and if the recidivist bully won't learn from his violent behaviour then I am happy to lock him up and throw away the key.
