Launceston mounts credentials as true heartland of Tasmania Devils

Launceston is shaping as the heart of the Tasmania Devils just two months after their launch.
As of Monday, June 3, the football club had signed up about 193,000 foundation members, with nearly 10,000 coming from the 7250 postcode.
This was according Tasmania Football Club executive director Kath McCann, who said it was exciting to see the whole state supportive of the club.
"One of the key things about the club has been ensuring that we're a club for all Tasmanians and we have put a lot of focus into that," McCann said.
"And we will continue to do that, it's critically important for the success of the club.
"For all Tasmanians to feel a sense of belonging to the AFL and AFLW teams and to see such a significant portion of the member base coming from the 7250 postcode is a terrific representation of how Tasmanians more broadly are buying into this club."
With a new Hobart stadium proving divisive, especially among Northern voters, McCann added it was important that the club continued to stay onside with what is currently its biggest supporter base.
"We know that Tasmania is an AFL state, and certainly those in the North are brilliant followers and participants of the game," she continued.
"So to see the membership base, and also the distribution of membership across Tasmania be so representative, it's clearly a positive thing for the club.
"It's something that we must remain focused on, and will indeed be a continued focus to ensure that we're engaging with communities all across Tasmania, so that they continue that sense of belonging to the club."
It appears football fever is not just limited to the Devils either, with Hawthorn breaking their post-COVID crowd record at UTAS Stadium, when more than 15,000 rocked up to watch the Hawks play St Kilda.
For added context, North Melbourne's two AFL fixtures at Hobart's Blundstone Arena this season have attracted a combined total of 10,071 people.
McCann said it was yet more evidence that the Devils should be playing some of their football in Launceston.
"We know our Northerners, North-Westerners and our Southerners are all passionate about their football, so it is really important that they can all share in the success and access to AFL, certainly in Launceston.
"We've seen AFL content over an extended number of years and it's terrific to see that continuing.
"We will welcome the Tasmanian Devils in the AFL and AFLW playing games in the state when we take our place on the national stage."
Looking into the more immediate future, McCann said while there was no date to be announced yet for the VFL and VFLW teams' induction, the club were looking to give clarity to those affected.
"Another key announcement for the club and for the AFL and AFL Tasmania will be the sequencing of entry into VFL, VFLW, AFLW and AFL," she said.
"The club continues to work with the AFL and AFL Tasmania to progress this, recognising that it is a really important announcement for the club and a range of stakeholders, particularly the local leagues here in Tasmania."
