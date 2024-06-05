What's in a name?

Here's a small snapshot of the news doing the rounds this Thursday.
Duncan Bailey tells us the children's ward at the Launceston General Hospital has undergone a rebrand, and will now be named after one of Tasmania's furry friends.
The trial of Kerry Lee Whiting, who is accused of attempting to murder his ex-partner and murdering her new lover in 2021, continues in the Supreme Court.
One witness was brought to tears as graphic footage from the incident was played for jurors.
In sharp contrast, Annika Rhoades brings some good news - the 41st annual truck run held in March raised $35,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
From the sports desk it's bad news for Launceston, as Brian Allen reports gun midfielder and co-captain Brodie Palfreyman will sit the next three matches for striking another player.
Turning our attention to national news, a man was charged by Victoria Police after allegedly stealing thousands from a GoFundMe account set up to support the family of slain woman Hannah McGuire.
Hope your week is going well,
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
