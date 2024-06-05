The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Truck run raises $35,000 to keep truckies healthy and safe on roads

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
June 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 truck run raised $35,000 for the RFDS. RFDS Tasmania CEO Nicole Henty with Ben Pentridge of Platinum Earthmoving, Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association chairperson Rob Bayles. BACK: Julie Wise, Ros Bonner, Colin Berne, Rob Wise, Jan Wise, Bernadette Ulbrich-Hooper. Picture by Paul Scambler
The 2024 truck run raised $35,000 for the RFDS. RFDS Tasmania CEO Nicole Henty with Ben Pentridge of Platinum Earthmoving, Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association chairperson Rob Bayles. BACK: Julie Wise, Ros Bonner, Colin Berne, Rob Wise, Jan Wise, Bernadette Ulbrich-Hooper. Picture by Paul Scambler

The 41st Annual Truck Run, held on March 3, raised $35,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania, helping improve truck drivers' health - both physical and mental.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.