Truck run raises $35,000 to keep truckies healthy and safe on roads

The 41st Annual Truck Run, held on March 3, raised $35,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania, helping improve truck drivers' health - both physical and mental.
This is the fourth year the truck run, held by the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, chose to raise funds for the RFDS - and is the chosen charity for the 2025 truck run.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive Nicole Henty said she was "incredibly grateful" for the large donation and said the RFDS has received more than $100,000 in donations from the truck run in the past four years.
"What that enables RFDS to do is it allows us to purchase equipment, which enhances our service delivery across all of our programs," Ms Henty said.
"More importantly, [it] allows us to roll out our truckie health check-in program, which is a free program for all truck owners and truck drivers."
She said the check-in program allows the RFDS to do free blood pressure and heart and lung monitor checks - and to give back to the truckies who may be too focused on their job to prioritise their health.
The RFDS, in partnership with the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, recently created the Truckie Check-In initiative. The first one was held October 2, 2023.
"If we're able to do notice abnormalities or irregular readings ... hopefully we can identify these early, so something can be addressed and resolved and return everybody to good health," Ms Henty said.
TTOOA chairman Rob Bayles said the 2024 truck run was a huge success, with 200 trucks that participated and around 3000 people.
"The truckie health checks that we've had are starting to gain momentum, so it's a good thing," Mr Bayles said.
He said it was often the case that truck drivers aren't typically near their GP or don't have enough time to access appointments and check ups.
TTOOA committee member Ros Bonner said she is already organising the next truck run, to take place on March 2, 2025.
"I am just about ready to take off and start doing it all over again," Ms Bonner said.
The annual Truck Run typically departs from Glebe, Launceston, and convoys to the Longford Showgrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.