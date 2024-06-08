The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's worst-kept secret? Dove Lake well-trodden, but still a winner

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view of Cradle Mountain from the new observation deck. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The view of Cradle Mountain from the new observation deck. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Without doubt, Dove Lake is Tasmania's worst-kept secret.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.