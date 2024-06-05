Children's ward at LGH officially named after Tasmania's furry friend

The children's ward at the Launceston General Hospital has been officially renamed the Wombat Ward, with staff and patients celebrating the new name and imagery on June 5.
Hospitals North chief executive Fiona Lieutier said the new name highlighted the changes that had been undertaken over the past year and a half.
"It's quite a significant step; the staff have been involved in the change and have selected the scrubs that some of the staff are wearing today," Ms Lieutier said.
"We're also going to be providing children with a wombat - not a live one - over the next few months, so every child that stays here for two or more days will receive a wombat.
"It's just to try and encourage people to understand that we are trying to make significant changes to the culture of both the LGH and the Wombat Ward."
From wombat scrubs to wombat themed decorations, Ms Lieutier said the changes made the ward an inviting place for patients and their families.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the renaming process was a collaborative effort between staff, health leaders and, most importantly, children and young people who have accessed paediatric services.
"The invaluable input of these children and young people has been presented in a book called My Say, Our Voices to inform health leaders to consider practical ways to strengthen their services," Mr Barnett said.
"[These include] making the clinical environment more engaging and prioritising opportunities to give children a voice in their medical treatment."
