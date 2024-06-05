The Examiner
Children's ward at LGH officially named after Tasmania's furry friend

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 6 2024 - 9:02am, first published 5:30am
Wombat ward RN's Angela Brandsen and Laura Martin with Gypsy Harvey 11 of Deloraine. Pictures by Paul Scambler
The children's ward at the Launceston General Hospital has been officially renamed the Wombat Ward, with staff and patients celebrating the new name and imagery on June 5.

