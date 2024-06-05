On World Environment Day, Tasmania is still 'shamefully' being logged

On World Environment Day, June 5, the Bob Brown Foundation (BBF) and other major environmental groups say Tasmania still has its native forests 'shamefully' logged.
The non-profit environmental protection group says Tasmanian forests, such as Takayna, are a critical habitat for endangered species.
At the Takayna frontline, retired builder Archie Donley was arrested after locking onto a barrel to protect the forests beyond the locked gates surrounded by security employed by the logging industry.
"I am worried about climate change and logging in native forests. Even though I am 71 years old, I have come to Takayna to try to save forests and see logging stopped," Mr Doyle said.
"If you're not angry, you're not paying attention.
"People my age have to step up and do something. We can't just leave it all to the young people."
Meanwhile, BBF has criticised the Forest Practices Authority for failing to properly assess this critical habitat for endangered species before the logging started.
Following the submission of a fourth set of evidence of threatened Tasmanian Masked Owls on the site of controversial logging on the Arthur River in Takayna, the Forest Practices Authority informed BBF that its ecologists would be conducting field surveys of the coupe.
BBF Takayna campaigner Scott Jordan said logging of the endangered species habitat in Takayna must cease.
"We are frustrated that two weeks of forests being flattened and the toothless Forest Practices Authority are not halting the logging," Mr Jordan said.
"The first evidence of a masked owl presence was made available to Forest Practices Authority weeks ago.
"Yet it has again fallen to the community and Bob Brown Foundation to gather evidence of threatened species and to prevent the destruction of these precious forests daily.
"Forest Practices Authority must act with urgency to halt logging. It is a farce to survey known endangered species habitat while the chainsaws rage."
Today marks the fourteenth day of non-violent direct action to defend the Arthur River forests in Takayna.
Meanwhile, the Wilderness Society, Environment Tasmania, and the Australian Conservation Foundation say Lutruwita / Tasmania's majestic forests are world-class and deserve world-class protection.
The Wilderness Society claims that timber companies such as Ta Ann, claiming legitimacy in sourcing timber from Australia's globally significant forests-especially the ancient forests of Takayna / Tarkine, are outdated.
According to The Wilderness Society, the Tasmanian Forest Agreement was abandoned by the Liberals in 2014.
A Wilderness Society spokesperson said:
"The Liberals' recent election promise to log up to 40,000 ha of Tasmanian Forest Agreement future reserves indicates that the current Tasmanian government is out of step with regional and global expectations.
"These forests were slated for protection, not logging, and markets are already rejecting this wood.
"Ongoing logging in Lutruwita / Tasmania's world-class forests is not in line with global agreements and market expectations.
"We urge the Tasmanian government to invest in the regional jobs that Tasmanians deserve, in a plantation-focused forest industry that is decent, safe and sustainable.
"Well-thought-out plans for a just transition and support for the workers facing inevitable change are crucial.
"In a climate and biodiversity crisis, there has never been a more critical time to protect Lutruwita / Tasmania's precious native forests."
