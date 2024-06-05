Feature Property | Modern oasis of comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This outstanding family home, completed in October 2023, embodies the essence of coastal living. Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room, the versatile floor plan offers both functionality and style.
As you step inside, the impeccable craftsmanship of this home is immediately apparent. The parquetry flooring, crafted from 4000 individual pieces of 10-year aged myrtle, sets a luxurious tone. The ground level features three bedrooms with quality carpets and built-in robes, a gym area, main bathroom, and laundry.
The upper level of the home truly shines, designed to capture the breathtaking 180-degree views of the Tamar River and Bass Strait while maintaining a family-friendly environment. The open plan living, kitchen, and dining areas seamlessly flow together, showcasing Caesar stone benches, feature lighting, and top-of-the-line appliances. The covered balcony offers a spectacular view of the Tamar River mouth and Bass Strait, creating an ever-changing vista and breathtaking Low Head sunsets.
Ample garaging includes a single garage with internal access and a separate double garage, along with a generous workshop. The low-maintenance gardens feature a fully automated watering system and complete fencing and front gate.
