Feature Property | Modern oasis of comfort

The upper level of the home truly shines, designed to capture the breathtaking 180-degree views of the Tamar River and Bass Strait while maintaining a family-friendly environment. The open plan living, kitchen, and dining areas seamlessly flow together, showcasing Caesar stone benches, feature lighting, and top-of-the-line appliances. The covered balcony offers a spectacular view of the Tamar River mouth and Bass Strait, creating an ever-changing vista and breathtaking Low Head sunsets.