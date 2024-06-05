House of the Week | Greycliffe is a spellbinding escape

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
The Agri and Residential combined departments of Elders Real Estate present a rare opportunity for sale, notably one of Tasmania's premier historic properties - the estate known as Greycliffe Hobart Road, Launceston.
Situated within expansive, private, park-like grounds the estate, covering an impressive 1.353 ha (or over 3 acres) has stunning easterly views as you cast your eyes toward Mount Barrow and Ben Lomond National Park.
"As you approach the Gothic Georgian homestead amongst the garden and century old trees, you're drawn in by the impressive crab apple avenue that aligns the driveway," Sam Woolcock said.
"This leads you past the tennis court, likely to provide endless hours of summer fun."
The property boasts a 192 year old heritage circa 1832 (Heritage Listed) uncompromising quality manor with four comfortable sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, one powder room, living, formal dining, library, and an office.
The expansive open plan kitchen sunroom has Easterly views, opening through French doors onto an expansive sandstone paved entertaining terrace. It's the perfect place to enjoy summer drinks post tennis games with family and friends.
The homestead represents an unparalleled combination of historic architecture, established gardens and recognised for its glorious views over Relbia's rolling farming country.
Convict built by Britton Jones in 1832 as his first Gentlemans' residence, in the 1880s the house was extended to accommodate a small private school for country children as boarders; naming the school 'Lynhurst'. The actual land is called 'Magpie Hill' so this name also became used in the 1830s.
Surrounded by parklands and trees, the house was built on the highest point of the ridge, overlooking Relbia, as a great position to watch for bush rangers. Greycliffe has been extensively renovated by a Tasmanian interior decorator over the past decade, but it's always boasted spectacular views of Ben Lomond and the mountain ranges.
Whether Greycliffe offers a gentry lifestyle or possibly a lucrative Airbnb establishment in the newly launched Historical Homes Category (subject to *Airbnb), it's a property deserving of your time to inspect.
