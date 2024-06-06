Priests' alleged to have sexually abused child at Tasmanian school

Allegations of historical child sexual abuse perpetrated by two priests at a small Catholic school in regional Tasmania are surfacing.
A former student of the primary school in George Town alleges two priests sexually abused him on multiple occasions in the late 1970s.
His lawyer is now calling on the community to come forward with any information in relation to the Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Primary School between the years of 1974 to 1982.
"Any information is really helpful from an evidentiary perspective, to assist our client in building up the evidence for his claim," she said.
"Particularly noting how difficult it is to get historical documents."
Records reveal that the priests who served the parish between 1974 and 1982 also served at multiple parishes in Tasmania, while one also served at various churches in Queensland.
The Tasmanian catholic parishes including Stanley parish and its school and convent at Smithton, the Zeehan and Rosebery parish which had connections to St Joseph's Primary School in Rosebery, and the Devonport, Latrobe and Launceston parishes.
Maurice Blackburn associate Zoe Papageorgiou said her client was around 12-years-old when the alleged abuse occurred, and that it happened on church grounds in the sacristy.
"It was extreme, severe sexual abuse on multiple occasions," she said.
Ms Papageorgiou said a second victim-survivor had already come forward in early investigations.
"I think the story is unfolding, and that it goes a lot deeper than the one survivor."
The Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse discovered that the Catholic church knew about sexual abuse and covered it up, where it would often move paedophile priests between parishes.
More than 4400 allegations of child sexual abuse occurring between 1950 and 2015 were exposed.
Ms Papageorgiou said evidence was being collected for a possible civil claim against the Archdiocese of Hobart to compensate the victim-survivor for pain and suffering caused by the abuse.
She said the community response was very important in such cases, and that any observations, experiences or evidence about the George Town parish would be helpful.
The George Town parish began in 1954 and included the Bell Bay, Karoola, Lilydale and Lebrina communities.
"This is a community call-out for any information that others' may have in relation to that parish, or any behaviours that they would have observed in that period where the abuse allegedly occurred," Ms Papageorgiou said.
Ms Papagerogiou said the timing was right for her client after decades of silence.
She said it followed Tasmania's commission of inquiry of child sexual abuse in state institutions.
"My client has seen other survivors coming forward and has taken strength from that," she said.
The Archdiocese of Hobart was asked whether it was aware of the allegations and what action it took in response, but did not respond specifically to the questions.
It said "the Archdiocese of Hobart takes allegations of abuse extremely seriously and fully supports the proper and thorough investigation by authorities of such allegations".
