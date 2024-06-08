The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Books
Arts

Shortlist announced for one of Australia's premier history book awards

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 8 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History has announced its shortlist of finalists for 2024. Picture supplied
The Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History has announced its shortlist of finalists for 2024. Picture supplied

The $25,000 Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History - a prestigious biennial literary prize established in 2016 - has announced its 2024 shortlist of books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Books

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.